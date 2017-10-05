Entelo Brings Diversity Insights and New AI Solution to 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) -

WHO:

Entelo, a leading innovator in talent acquisition

WHAT:

Will exhibit its newest AI product, Entelo Envoy, host an exclusive live podcast from the show floor and present as part of the "Women in HR Technology" event during the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 10 - Friday, October 13, 2017

Entelo will present on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:30 a.m. PDT during the session, "How HR Technology Can Foster a More Diverse, Inclusive Workplace."

WHERE:

The Venetian Las Vegas

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Entelo will exhibit in Booth No. 2928.

DETAILS:

When it comes to building more diverse, inclusive and equitable organizations, technology is a critical tool for HR and business leaders. To meet with the challenges and opportunities associated with creating diverse organizations, modern HR technology solutions have been designed to address these issues from many different approaches.

During the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Loni Spratt Brown, senior director of Customer Success for Entelo, will join a panel discussion about using technology to foster more diverse and inclusive workplaces. Brown and the other panelists will consider ways to develop a more diverse candidate pool, how advanced AI techniques can better identify internal candidates for promotion, the benefits of scrubbing job descriptions to remove the potential for bias and more.

In addition, Entelo will spotlight its newest product, Entelo Envoy, in Booth No. 2928. Leveraging artificial intelligence and deep learning, Entelo Envoy automatically finds, nurtures and delivers interested job candidates to the email inboxes of recruiters. Conference attendees interested in learning about Entelo Envoy and the company's other solutions designed to help talent acquisition teams hire better-qualified candidates faster are encouraged to visit the company's booth for product demos.

Attendees are also encouraged to listen to the live broadcast of Hiring On All Cylinders, the exclusive podcast for HR Tech, where Entelo will interview key players in the HR Technology industry.

For event details and registration information about the HR Tech Conference & Exposition, visit: http://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About Entelo

Entelo applies intelligence to big data to help modern recruiters find, qualify and acquire talent. Today more than 600 customers of all sizes and industries trust Entelo to provide their talent acquisition teams with higher candidate engagement, actionable insights and increased productivity. To learn how leading companies such as Capital One, Cisco, Facebook, GE, Genentech, Netflix, Northrop Grumman and Target are building their organizations using Entelo, visit www.entelo.com.