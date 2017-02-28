Entelo Brings Outside the Box Sourcing Strategies to The Joy of HR: 2017 VA SHRM Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) -

WHO:

Jill Witty, vice president of Talent & Operations for Entelo, providing recruiters with the tools they need to build world-class teams

WHAT:

Will deliver the session "Creating Innovation for Outside the Box Sourcing Strategies" during the 2017 Virginia SHRM Conference.

WHEN:

Sunday, March 12 - Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Witty is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

WHERE:

The Williamsburg Lodge

310 S. England Street

Williamsburg, Va.

DETAILS:

When it comes to building diverse, high-performing teams, recruiters face a number of challenges and knowing where to find the right applicants is just the start.

During 2017 Virginia SHRM Conference, themed "The Joy of HR," Jill Witty, vice president, Talent & Operations for Entelo, will offer attendees a creative look at sourcing strategies. Highlighting the latest technologies, Witty will show how recruiters can leverage big data, predictive analytics and social signals to supply organizations with much needed talent. In addition, Witty will explain how recruiters can assess existing strategies to identify any gaps in the sourcing process in order to determine which technologies would best serve the organization.

For information about the 2017 VA SHRM Conference, visit: https://virginiashrmstateconference.com.

About Entelo

Entelo is a new and better way to recruit. The Entelo platform combines machine learning, predictive analytics, behavioral listening and social signals to help recruiting organizations identify, qualify and engage with talent. Entelo was named a Best Place to Work in 2017 by Glassdoor, recognizing the exceptional experience it provides employees as they help customers recruit the best talent. To learn how leading companies like Facebook, Cisco and UPS are building their teams using Entelo, visit www.entelo.com.