Entelo Client Schneider Electric Wins Workforce Magazine Optimas Award

Schneider Electric Cited for Global Outlook, Recognizing Innovative Strategies to Grow Its Workforce and Increase Diversity

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Entelo, the leading provider of enterprise software for data-driven recruiting, today announced that its client, Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, was named the 2016 Optimas Award Silver winner in the Global Outlook category by Workforce Magazine, a Human Capital Media publication. The awards program, celebrating its 26th year, recognizes companies achieving successful measurable business outcomes through visionary and impactful human resources initiatives.

Faced with rapid global expansion, Schneider Electric's global recruiting team recognized the need to retool its workforce to meet business demands around the world, while keeping an eye on attracting a diverse mix of talent. Moreover, as the company shifts its focus toward software and services, it sought a talent acquisition platform to help attract hard-to-find technical talent. To drive success of these initiatives, Schneider Electric adopted Entelo's outbound recruiting platform, giving the company access to more than 300 million candidate profiles, particularly the technical talent needed to keep up with its continued path of innovation.

"Schneider Electric set out with the goal to rethink the way we recruit, in order to find the technical talent needed for newly created roles around the world and to increase hiring among underrepresented groups," said LaDonna Tucker, Director of Talent Acquisition & Mobility, North America of Schneider Electric. "We have achieved incredible results on both fronts through the Entelo platform, working towards increasing female representation in our talent pool to more than 40 percent and connecting with qualified candidates around the globe who share our mission and can drive our business forward. We are delighted that our efforts have been noticed by Workforce Magazine and honored to receive the Optimas Award."

"We are beyond thrilled that Schneider Electric has received such prestigious recognition as the Optimas Award win," said Entelo CEO Jon Bischke. "In striving to overhaul its recruiting practices, the company has risen up to address the challenges facing many employers around the world today and created a highly qualified and diverse workforce. We congratulate Schneider Electric on this accomplishment, and we look forward to helping them achieve continued hiring success."

Twenty companies were named winners from this year's pool of nominees. Gold and Silver Optimas Awards are awarded in the following categories: Benefits, Business Impact, Corporate Citizenship, Global Outlook, Innovation, Managing Change, Partnership, Recruiting, Training and Vision. Additionally, General Excellence was awarded to one company demonstrating excellence in at least six of the aforementioned categories.

"For over the 26 years we've seen companies place increasing importance on human resources initiatives, realizing the potential a strong HR department can have on business growth," said Rick Bell, managing editor of Workforce magazine.

Optimas Award winners were announced live on a special edition of the Workforce video series "5 Minutes of Management," and Schneider Electric was profiled in the November/December issue of Workforce magazine. For more information on the program and past winners, please visit workforce.com/optimas.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~$30 billion in FY2015, our 160,000+ employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.

About Entelo

Entelo is a new and better way to recruit. The Entelo platform combines machine learning, predictive analytics, behavioral listening and social signals to help recruiting organizations identify, qualify and engage with talent. To learn how leading companies like Facebook, Cisco and UPS are building their teams using Entelo, visit www.entelo.com.

About Workforce Magazine

Workforce is a multimedia publication that covers the intersection of people management and business strategy. Our content helps HR professionals approach their jobs from a more strategic, big-picture, business-results perspective.

About Human Capital Media

Human Capital Media (HCM) is the largest integrated media company serving the human capital, management and workforce-development industries. Through editorial content, events, research and awards programs, HCM is the leading voice for companies that care about their people.