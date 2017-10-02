Entelo Envoy Saves Time and Delivers Better Qualified Candidates

New AI-Powered Solution Offers an Algorithmic Approach to Recruiting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Entelo, a leading innovator in talent acquisition, today announced the launch of its newest product, Entelo Envoy. Entelo Envoy uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to automatically find, nurture and deliver interested job candidates directly to the email inboxes of recruiters. This algorithmic approach to sourcing is the latest data-driven innovation from Entelo, the leader in helping talent acquisition teams hire better-qualified candidates, faster.

"Traditional sourcing takes a huge amount of a recruiter's valuable time," said Jon Bischke, founder and CEO of Entelo. "Entelo Envoy is designed to automatically expand a qualified talent pool by uncovering passive candidates and convert them into active candidates. Entelo Envoy gives recruiters more time to focus on the higher touch and higher value-add parts of their jobs."

With Envoy, recruiters simply set candidate criteria and the technology works in the background to sort and rank millions of potential candidates using machine learning algorithms that analyze fit across a number of different dimensions. Once top talent is identified, Entelo Envoy will personalize messages and send emails to candidates at optimal times and deliver replies from interested candidates directly to a recruiter's inbox. Because the discovery, qualification and outreach portions happen instantly and automatically, companies hire faster and significantly reduce cost-per-hire and time-to-hire.

"Our hiring managers are ecstatic about the increase in our pipeline for our difficult-to-source positions," said Marissa Huang, Recruiting at Niantic Labs. "With Entelo Envoy, we've been able to improve our sourcing pipeline, saving countless hours each week."

Today, employers face widespread talent shortages and research conducted by Deloitte [1] points to widening skills gaps and dated leadership models as potential culprits. "Finding job candidates continues to be a challenge for business and HR leaders," said Josh Bersin, principal and founder, Bersin, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Products that apply artificial intelligence to find and contact job candidates represent the next generation of smart tools to improve the speed and accuracy of recruiting for both recruiters and job candidates."

Entelo Envoy relieves overworked recruiters by automating the manual and repetitive aspects of sourcing, making their workflows more efficient. Just as salespeople have benefited from the move toward salesforce automation and marketers have benefited from the move toward marketing automation, Entelo Envoy provides recruiters with automated mechanisms for sourcing the best talent. This technological breakthrough enables talent teams to focus on more strategic value-added activities like providing an optimal candidate experience.

