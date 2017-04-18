Entelo Recognized on JMP Securities Hot 100 List of Top Privately Held Software Companies

Product Innovation and Financial Performance Earn Enterprise Talent Acquisition Software Provider Repeat Inclusion in Top 100

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Entelo, the leading provider of enterprise software for data-driven recruiting, today announced that it has been named a Hot 100 Privately Held Software Company for 2017 by JMP Securities, a full-service investment bank. The annual Hot 100 list is selected each year based on an evaluation of multiple criteria, including financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customers, and market potential.

"This is the second time we've been recognized by JMP Securities for our performance and continued product innovation, and it is once again an honor to be included with other leading tech companies on the Hot 100 list," said Jon Bischke, CEO of Entelo. "Our growth is validation of our ability to deliver high value solutions that enable companies to engage with prospects and recruit candidates more effectively."

Entelo's inclusion on the 2017 Hot 100 list caps off a period of notable industry accolades for the company. Earlier this year, the company was awarded a Silver Award from the Brandon Hall Group for Excellence in Talent Management Technology and an Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work in 2017 from Glassdoor.

In addition, Entelo recently announced that, in 2016, it achieved its fifth consecutive year of triple digit revenue growth, as well as surpassed the 500 customer mark. Through continued product innovation and a daily focus on customer success, Entelo has solidified its position as a trusted solution provider and partner to enterprises looking for a competitive recruiting edge.

About Entelo

Entelo is a new and better way to recruit. The Entelo platform combines machine learning, predictive analytics, behavioral listening and social signals to help recruiting organizations identify, qualify and engage with talent. To learn how leading companies like Facebook, Cisco and Target are building their teams using Entelo, visit www.entelo.com.