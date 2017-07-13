Entelo Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Recruiting Data Scientists

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) -

WHO:

Entelo, providing recruiters with the tools they need to build world-class teams

WHAT:

Will present a complimentary webinar titled "How to Recruit Data Scientists."

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (12:00 p.m. CDT / 11:00 a.m. MDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

Registration can be accessed at: http://hubs.ly/H0827QX0.

DETAILS:

Recent research indicates the number of data science jobs in the U.S. will approach half a million in 2018, however, there will be fewer than 200,000 data scientists available. During this webinar, Amanda Meister, Technical Recruiter at Entelo, will join Viet Nguyen, Head of Talent for Amino, to explore what organizations do to find people for this high-demand, low-supply position. Meister and Nguyen will explain key terms to help recruiters and other hiring professionals understand the world of data scientists plus how to identify and differentiate between data scientists, data analysts and data engineers. In addition, Meister and Nguyen will share how to align candidate expectations with hiring efforts in order to meet the organization's overall needs.

Recruiters, hiring managers and HR professionals interested in learning more about the data scientist function and best practices for filling this role are encouraged to attend this webinar. Additional information, including registration details, can be accessed at: http://hubs.ly/H0827QX0.

Attendees of the webinar are eligible to receive one (1) HRCI PHR or SHRM CP credit.

About Entelo

Entelo applies intelligence to big data to help modern recruiters find, qualify, and acquire talent. Today over 600 customers of all sizes and industries trust Entelo to provide their talent acquisition teams with higher candidate engagement, actionable insights, and increased productivity. To learn how leading companies such as Capital One, Cisco, Facebook, GE, Genentech, Netflix, Northrop Grumman, and Target are building their organizations using Entelo, visit www.entelo.com.