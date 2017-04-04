Enter Cloud Suite Now Available on the Megaport Software Defined Network

Enter Cloud Suite teams with the Megaport Software Defined Network to enrich European connectivity, as well as enable an additional end point for customers to connect to and from data centers globally

MILAN, ITALY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Enter, a leader in network and cloud services based in Italy, today announces a collaboration with Megaport (USA) Inc, a subsidiary of Megaport Limited ("Megaport") ( ASX : MP1), the global leader in Software Defined Networking (SDN), that enables near-instant, readily-available access to its Enter Cloud Suite (ECS) and services ecosystem through Megaport's global elastic interconnection network. Enterprise and carrier customers connected to the Megaport network in Amsterdam as well as any other Megaport-enabled locations can now directly connect to Enter's innovative cloud platform and tap into Megaport's global footprint.

"Megaport's Software Defined Network enables us to extend direct connectivity to our cloud services beyond Milan, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam to address increasing customer demand for network and cloud services across Europe and beyond," said Milko Ilari, Head of International Business & Strategy at Enter. "The relationship also enables automated provisioning to Enter Cloud Suite via dedicated connections from any Megaport-enabled data center."

Enter Cloud Suite is the first European, OpenStack-based cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. ECS enables seamless orchestration of servers, storage, networks, Domain Name System (DNS) and Content Delivery Network (CDN) through an intuitive graphical interface or advanced Application Program Interface (API). The highly available, resilient and scalable offering can be delivered autonomously or as a fully managed, turnkey solution that encompasses architecting, design, setup, migration, and ongoing maintenance and support.

Wholly owned and operated, and built upon secure open source technology, Enter Cloud Suite is compliant with European data protection and privacy legislation. This is a key reason why Enter Cloud Suite is one of the official cloud platforms of 52 European institutions and agencies, such as the European Parliament and Court of Justice.

"As the demand for scalable and reliable connectivity to cloud solutions grows, Megaport is excited to enable innovative providers such as Enter, who wish to provide their customers the best connectivity capabilities. In addition to instantly managing their connectivity to ECS from any Megaport-enabled location, on any device, Enter customers can now consume elastic bandwidth for connectivity across the globe, enabling the customer to adjust the bandwidth consumption as their business requirements change," adds Belle Lajoie, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific at Megaport. "Megaport's Software Defined Network also enables direct, instant, and scalable access to our global Ecosystem of service providers, as well as connectivity to critical Internet Exchange services throughout Europe."

About Enter

Enter is a leading European network and cloud provider focused on providing connectivity, data center and internet solutions throughout Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. The company's IP backbone spans Europe's largest PoPs (Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Stockholm and Brussels), as well as the U.S. (New York) and Far East (Hong Kong) to serve companies in Europe, North America and APAC.

In 2012, the company developed Enter Cloud Suite, the first European, OpenStack-based cloud IaaS service. Enter Cloud Suite is available in Milan, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and is one of the official cloud platforms of 52 European institutions and agencies, such as the European Parliament and Court of Justice. To learn more about the company, please visit: www.enter.eu and www.entercloudsuite.com.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Megaport's global Software Defined Network (SDN) enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services and data centres across the world. Services can be directly controlled by customers via their mobile devices, computer, or our open API. Megaport's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various cities.

Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large-scale global carrier networks and cloud connectivity. Megaport connects over 620 customers throughout its 150 locations in 37 cities across 19 countries. Megaport is an Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner.

To learn more about Megaport, please visit megaport.com.