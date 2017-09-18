Enter Launches New Remote Peering Service

A Single Connection to Enter Enables Seamless Network Expansion and Connectivity to Europe's Leading Internet Exchanges

MILAN, ITALY--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Enter, a leader in network and cloud services based in Italy, today announces the launch of its Remote Peering Service, securing new reseller agreements with Europe's leading Internet Exchanges (IXs), including:

Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX);

Deutscher Commercial Internet Exchange (DE-CIX) Frankfurt, Madrid and Palermo;

Equinix Internet Exchange™;

France-IX;

London Internet Exchange (LINX);

Milan Internet eXchange (MIX);

Nautilus Mediterranean eXchange (NAMEX);

Netnod Internet Exchange;

Neutral Internet eXchange for the Czech Republic and Slovakia;

Torino Piamonte Internet Exchange (TOP-IX); and

Vienna Internet eXchange (VIX).

Enter also expands its network in Eastern Europe with the addition of three new Points of Presence (PoPs) in Vienna, Prague and Budapest. The expansion provides customers with enhanced connectivity from its locations in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Austria, Czech Republic, the USA, and Hong Kong to and throughout key destinations in Eastern Europe. It also offers access to Enter's Ethernet and internet access services, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), dark fiber, and data center services, as well as Enter Cloud Suite (ECS), the first European, OpenStack-based cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. With one connection to Enter, small to mid-size communication service providers can affordably expand their network footprint and reach all of Europe's leading IXs.

"Enter is among the few European operators offering this magnitude of connectivity and remote peering with leading internet exchanges," says Milko Ilari, Head of International Business & Strategy at Enter. "By joining the reseller ecosystems of the country's largest IXs, Enter enables customers to quickly expand their networks and gain access to local markets, while reducing transit costs. We're also excited to partner with fellow local operators and providers to ensure Enter customers have access to the latest communication technology."

To learn more about Enter's Eastern European expansion and new Remote Peering Service, email media@enter.eu or request a meeting with Enter at the European Peering Forum (EPF), taking place September 18-20, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. Enter is also a proud sponsor of the EPF Pre-Social Event on Sunday, September 17 at 18.00.

For more information about Enter, visit www.enter.eu.

About Enter

Enter is a leading European network and cloud provider focused on providing connectivity, data center and internet solutions throughout Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. The company's IP backbone spans Europe's largest PoPs (Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Stockholm, Brussels, Vienna, Prague and Budapest), as well as the U.S. (New York) and Far East (Hong Kong) to serve companies in Europe, North America and APAC.

In 2012, the company developed Enter Cloud Suite, the first European, OpenStack-based cloud IaaS service. Enter Cloud Suite is available in Milan, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and is one of the official cloud platforms of 52 European institutions and agencies, such as the European Parliament and Court of Justice. To learn more about the company, please visit: http://www.enter.eu and www.entercloudsuite.com.