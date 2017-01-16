Entergy Arkansas and Comverge Agree to Ten-Year Extension of Summer Advantage Demand Response Program

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, today announced a ten-year contract extension with Entergy Arkansas for continued delivery of its Summer Advantage residential demand response program. Launched in 2012, the Entergy Arkansas Summer Advantage program was originally designed to serve as a virtual power plant of 15 megawatts of capacity but has since grown to 35 megawatts. The program provides an opportunity for Entergy Arkansas to engage their residential customers and help them save on energy bills.

Summer Advantage is supported by an integrated suite of Comverge software, hardware and services. The Comverge IntelliSOURCE Enterprise™ demand response management system provides the foundation for the program by automating every phase of the program to ensure smooth data synchronization and optimal performance of assets. Comverge services help ensure a successful program deployment, including IntelliMARKET® for participant recruitment, IntelliSUPPORT® for program administration and IntelliMEASURE® for measurement and verification of program devices.

"Over the last five years, it has been rewarding to work with Entergy Arkansas to build Summer Advantage into a valuable demand response program," said Craig Snedeker, Senior Vice President, Operations, Comverge. "We are excited to have the opportunity to continue our work with Entergy Arkansas and build on the success of the Summer Advantage Program."

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to more than 705,000 customers in 63 counties across the state of Arkansas. It is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, which is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations.

About Comverge

Comverge is the industry's leading provider of integrated cloud-based demand response, energy efficiency and customer engagement solutions that enable electric utilities to ensure grid reliability, lower energy costs, meet regulatory demands, and enhance the customer experience. Through its combination of software, hardware and services, Comverge helps utilities optimize every aspect of a demand management program, from participant recruitment and device installation to call center support, control events, and measurement and verification. Comverge has worked with hundreds of electric utilities to deploy nearly six million energy management devices and enroll more than two million residential customers into mass-market demand management programs. In July 2015, Navigant Research ranked Comverge the industry's number one demand response provider. For more information, visit www.comverge.com and follow us on Twitter at @Comverge.