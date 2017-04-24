Entergy Arkansas and Comverge to Deploy Bring Your Own Device Demand Response Program

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, today announced a new contract with Entergy Arkansas to deploy a bring your own device (BYOD) demand response pilot. Comverge will aggregate consumer-purchased Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostats to evaluate a potential new demand response resource for Entergy Arkansas, Inc.

The BYOD pilot will complement the Comverge and Entergy Arkansas Summer Advantage residential demand response program.

"As the leader in mass market demand response, Comverge is excited to work with Entergy Arkansas to add consumer-purchased smart and Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats to its portfolio of demand response resources," said Dave Neal, Chief Operating Officer, Comverge. "The new BYOD demand response pilot enables Entergy Arkansas to better engage customers with Wi-Fi thermostats, while also creating a potential new source of capacity."

Entergy Arkansas will utilize the Comverge IntelliSOURCE-Connect™ software to coordinate and communicate with the consumer-purchased devices. IntelliSOURCE-Connect is completely integrated with the Comverge IntelliSOURCE Enterprise™ demand response management system to give Entergy Arkansas a single platform for managing both the existing direct load control program and the BYOD pilot.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to more than 705,000 customers in 63 counties across the state of Arkansas. It is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, which is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations.

About Comverge

Comverge is the industry's leading provider of integrated cloud-based demand response, energy efficiency and customer engagement solutions that enable electric utilities to ensure grid reliability, lower energy costs, meet regulatory demands, and enhance the customer experience. Through its combination of software, hardware and services, Comverge helps utilities optimize every aspect of a demand management program, from participant recruitment and device installation to call center support, control events, and measurement and verification. Comverge has worked with hundreds of electric utilities to deploy nearly six million energy management devices and enroll more than two million residential customers into mass-market demand management programs. In July 2015, Navigant Research ranked Comverge the industry's number one demand response provider. For more information, visit www.comverge.com and follow us on Twitter at @Comverge.