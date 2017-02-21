Enterprise Adoption Fuels Redis Labs' Rising Momentum

Redis Labs is the preferred database foundation for mission-critical real-time applications across an expanding range of use cases and industries

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced continued growth in 2016 and reported a substantial increase in enterprise customers year over year. In the past year, more than 1,300 enterprises adopted the Redis Enterprise (Redise) platform including Fortune 100 companies across many industries, two of the top three telecommunications companies and five of the top ten U.S technology companies. With organizations facing increasingly complex data challenges, Redis Labs enables enterprises to efficiently meet their real-time data needs.

The Redise platform serves over 61,000 accounts globally, including 7,000 enterprise customers, deployed on-premises or in public, private and hybrid clouds. Redis Labs' entire portfolio enhances open source Redis with automated, seamless scaling and always-on availability while fully supporting all its commands, data structures and modules. In the last year, Redis Labs has added new enterprise customers including Vodafone, Dell, TD Bank, Verizon, United Healthcare, Atlassian, DBS, Menards, RingCentral, TaxAct, EverBank, KPMG, Shutterfly, Staples and Amdocs.

In 2016, the Redise platform powered a multitude of solutions including mobile applications, ecommerce, customer engagement applications and real-time analytics. Enterprises rely on Redise to power high-speed transactions, streamline job, queue and user session management, increase application scalability, achieve real-time analytics and handle high-speed data ingest. Additionally, over 70 percent of Redis Labs' customers use Redise as a primary database and plan to move more of their business-critical data from other data stores such as RDBMS-es as well as NoSQLs like MongoDB, Cassandra and others.

"The NoSQL market is quickly evolving beyond developer-led projects and moving toward enterprise-wide deployments to support real-time business applications," said Ofer Bengal, CEO at Redis Labs. "As a result, global organizations in a variety of verticals are increasingly embracing Redise as their number one deployment choice for new applications that require enterprise-class high availability, effortless scaling and reduced operational overhead."

Highlights from the past year include:

For more information on Redis Labs, visit: redislabs.com.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redise), as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redise powers e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs serves over 60,000 customers globally and is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory and operational databases. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database in Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, most popular NoSQL database in containers and fastest growing NoSQL database. Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com or follow us at @RedisLabs.