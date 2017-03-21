Enterprise Counsel Group Continues to Bolster Firm With Two New Hires

Prominent West Coast Business Law Firm Welcomes Litigators Issa Mikel and Jonathon Dykstra

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Enterprise Counsel Group (ECG) -- a business law firm specializing in trial, appellate, transactional, labor and real estate matters -- is pleased to announce that seasoned litigators Issa Mikel and Jonathon Dykstra have recently joined the Irvine, Calif. group.

Issa Mikel is a skilled senior litigator with experience handling all aspects of complex business litigation matters in state and federal courts, including securities (state and federal), civil fraud, breach of contract, shareholder and derivative matters, real estate and other matters. His experience includes successfully defending several of the largest financial institutions in the country in civil actions (including class actions, derivative actions and individual suits) and regulatory investigations arising out of the recent financial crisis. He received his Juris Doctor from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and a member of the Columbia Human Rights Law Review and the Columbia Journal of Law and Social Problems. He is licensed to practice in both California and New York.

Jonathon Dykstra is an outstanding veteran litigator who has taken/defended nearly 100 depositions and argued more than 200 motions. Receiving his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he won the school's William Minor Lile Moot Court Competition, Dykstra is licensed to practice in both California and Nevada.

"We are pleased to welcome Issa and Jonathon to our group," said David Robinson, president and founding shareholder of ECG. "Both of these accomplished attorneys understand not only how to successfully litigate, but also how to provide the kind of client service and counsel on which ECG has built its reputation. We are thrilled to have them on board."

