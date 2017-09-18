Enterprise Counsel Group Partner, James Azadian, Named Amongst Best Lawyers in U.S.

Top Business Law Firm Shareholder & Appellate Chair to Be Featured in the 24th Edition of Best Lawyers

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Enterprise Counsel Group (ECG) -- a business law firm specializing in general litigation, appellate litigation, transactional law and real estate matters -- is pleased to announce that, James S. Azadian, Shareholder and Appellate Chair, has been recognized by his peers as one of The Best Lawyers in America®, and will be featured in the 24th Edition of leading industry authority, Best Lawyers®. Azadian was selected based on a rigorous peer-review survey comprising of more than 7.4 million confidential evaluations by attorneys nationwide.

Described as the "foremost resource for the best legal talent worldwide," for three decades Best Lawyers has been regarded by both the profession and the public as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

"We are extremely proud of James for receiving this well-deserved recognition," says David Robinson, president and founding shareholder of ECG. "His dedication expertise, and unmatched grasp of constitutional law is remarkable. He truly exemplifies the type of seasoned and accomplished attorney that makes our firm great."

Azadian joined Enterprise Counsel Group in 2010 and became a partner in 2012. He currently serves as the chair of the firm's nationwide Appellate, Writs and Constitutional Law Practice, and its Regulatory Practice. Azadian's work concentrates primarily on appellate law, constitutional law, regulatory law and affairs, and intellectual property litigation. He has served as counsel in over 150 appeals and writ proceedings in a wide variety of areas, and he frequently serves as special counsel to other law firms to prepare advocates for oral argument and to assist with the drafting of appellate briefs as well as critical motions at the trial court level. In addition, he is an adjunct professor teaching graduate courses in legal ethics at the University of Southern California, as well as appellate advocacy at Pepperdine University School of Law.

"Being recognized as one of The Best Lawyers in America is a true honor," he says. "There is no doubt I have my thoughtful peers and colleagues to thank, as well as Best Lawyers for being so generous with their essential industry platform."

Azadian was also named this year among the "Top 40 Under 40 Attorneys" in California by the Daily Journal and as one of Pepperdine University's "40 Under 40 Honorees." For each year since 2010, Azadian has been named among the top attorneys in Super Lawyers' "Southern California Rising Stars." In January 2014, he was selected to the American Registry as one of "North American Top Attorneys" in recognition for achieving consistently successful outcomes for clients on appeal.

For more information about James Azadian and ECG, please visit www.enterprisecounsel.com/james-s-azadian/.

About Enterprise Counsel Group: Enterprise Counsel Group ALC (ECG) is a prominent West Coast law firm providing impeccable representation including litigation mediation, arbitration and transactional services for a wide range of businesses and industry leaders. Driven by the values of professional competence, enthusiasm, intensity of effort and an unwavering dedication to clients' best interests, ECG discovers and implements the most innovative, practical and cost-effective solutions in and out of the courtroom. For more information visit www.EnterpriseCounsel.com and follow ECG on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.