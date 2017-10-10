Enterprise Counsel Group President and Founding Shareholder, David A. Robinson, Elected to UC Hastings' Board of Governors

Top Ranking Law School Taps Alumnus to Help Support its Academic and Social Programs

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Enterprise Counsel Group (ECG) -- a business law firm specializing in general litigation, appellate litigation, transactional law and real estate matters -- is pleased to announce David A. Robinson, President and Founding Shareholder, has been named to the University of California Hastings College of the Law Board of Governors. An organization of elected representatives, the Board of Governors advises chancellors and deans and seeks to better the health and viability of the school's academic and social programs. Serving as ambassadors of UC Hastings College of the Law, board members aim to strengthen the relationship among students, faculty, alumni and the administration and are responsible for fostering a sense of pride and community among other Hastings alumni, resulting in a greater commitment to Hastings and improved resources.

"I think it's important to remain actively involved in education institutions, which is why I am honored and excited to be a part of Hastings' Board of Governors," said Robinson. "Higher learning is crucial to the health of the economy and the future of today's youth. I look forward to supporting and protecting the legacy of one of the highest ranked law schools in the country."

Martindale-Hubble® AV+ rated for over 20 years and Super Lawyer®, Robinson specializes in complex business trials and arbitrations and has appeared as counsel in over ten states. Licensed in California and Colorado, admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Courts of Appeal for the Ninth and Sixth Circuits, U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Central, Eastern and Southern Districts of California, Eastern District of Michigan, Western District of Missouri and Western District of Washington, he has successfully prosecuted and defended numerous trade secret, unfair competition, corporate governance, shareholder derivative, patent and trademark infringement, breach of contract, fraud, false arrest, defamation, products liability, wrongful death, real property, First Amendment, civil and voting rights, wrongful discharge, employment practices, Ponzi, taxation and regulatory actions. In addition to being on UC Hastings' Board of Governors, Robinson serves on the Dean's Council for UC Riverside's A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management, as an advisor to Chapman Law School's Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence and as Chairman of the Irvine Valley College Foundation.

For more information about David A. Robinson and ECG, please visit http://www.enterprisecounsel.com/david-a-robinson/.

