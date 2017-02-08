Enterprise Counsel Group Reflects on Major Business Wins of 2016

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Enterprise Counsel Group (ECG) -- a business law firm specializing in trial, appellate, transactional, labor and real estate matters -- announced today highlights from an exciting 2016 and a look ahead at 2017. The firm provides high-caliber legal services to a range of clients including individual entrepreneurs and public companies.

The company won several key judgments in 2016 including a multi-million dollar victory for a Westminster mobile home park owner/operator against the Orange County Assessor. ECG represented the park operator, and the Orange County Superior Court judge found the assessor violated the law, due to the assessor's office not considering market data in regards to the park's expenses and making ill-advised assumptions about occupancy and repair costs. Also, representing the City of Lancaster, Calif., the firm won a repayment award of $9,174,663 in redevelopment loan principal from the state's Department of Finance for the Lancaster Redevelopment Agency.

In addition, as a thought leader amongst its peers, Enterprise Counsel Group contributed multiple industry articles for the Daily Journal on topics ranging from recent Supreme Court decisions to the business implications of California's minimum wage increase. Taking time to step away from the office, ECG also hosted events with several political figures including California State Senator John Moorlach, former CEO of HP, Carly Fiorina, and recent United States presidential candidate and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

ECG also co-hosted the Milestone Leadership Summit 2016, an annual event that has established itself as a premier offsite corporate retreat for companies in Southern California. The firm will co-host the 2017 event which will be held May 12, 2017 in Huntington Beach.

"We saw tremendous successes in 2016, both in the courtroom and in the firm's overall growth and accomplishments," said David Robinson, founding partner and CEO of ECG. "We look forward to a fruitful 2017 as we tirelessly work to protect our clients' interests."

About Enterprise Counsel Group

Enterprise Counsel Group, A Law Corporation (ECG) is a prominent West Coast law firm providing impeccable representation including litigation, mediation, arbitration and transactional services for a wide range of businesses and industry leaders. Driven by the values of professional competence, enthusiasm, intensity of effort and an unwavering dedication to clients' best interests, ECG discovers and implements the most innovative, practical and cost-effective solutions in and out of the courtroom. For more information visit www.EnterpriseCounsel.com and follow ECG on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.