Enterprise Management Associates Names Virtual Instruments as "Value Leader" in 2017 Radar Report for Storage Intelligence

Research firm also recognizes Virtual Instruments as offering "Best Predictive Analytics," while customers tout ease of deployment and exceptional customer service

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Virtual Instruments, the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management, announced today that it has been positioned as a "Value Leader" and the vendor with the "Best Predictive Analytics" capabilities in Enterprise Management Associates' (EMA's) "2017 Radar Report on Storage Intelligence."

The EMA Radar Report evaluates leading storage intelligence vendors based on criteria such as architecture and integration; deployment and administration; and cost advantage. For the purpose of this report, EMA defines "value" as the ratio derived from strength of a product set against its cost efficiency. Customers interviewed by EMA stated that Virtual Instruments' offerings are easy to deploy, intuitive to manage, and offer support for managing virtualization layers, creating custom reports, and modelling workloads. Customers also noted Virtual Instruments' exceptional customer service.

"EMA's evaluation of [Virtual Instruments'] solution architecture revealed it provides the most comprehensive array of analytics capabilities of all the platforms evaluated in this report," said Steve Brasen, managing research director at EMA and author of the report. "Additionally, EMA is very impressed with Virtual Instruments' vision of enabling dynamic workload placements and configuration change recommendations based on application performance requirements."

In addition to positioning Virtual Instruments as a Value Leader in the report, EMA also honored Virtual Instruments with its "Best Predictive Analytics" Award. EMA recognized Virtual Instruments for its strong machine learning capabilities, including descriptive, prescriptive, diagnostic, and -- most notably -- predictive analytics. By processing millions of individual metrics per second and presenting the results in an easily digestible graphical format, Virtual Instruments enables its users to easily identify future states, potential problems, and optimal configurations.

"Virtual Instruments' designation as a Value Leader and Best Predictive Analytics vendor by EMA underscores our commitment to helping customers optimize their server, network and storage infrastructure investments," said Len Rosenthal, chief marketing officer at Virtual Instruments. "As noted in the comprehensive report, recognized vendors must display leadership both through their storage intelligence products and a strong commitment to servicing their customers. Our app-centric approach to enabling our customers to ensure the performance, health and utilization of their infrastructures in the context of their key applications sets Virtual Instruments apart from all other performance management solutions."

EMA's Steve Brasen will host a webinar at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 19th to share key findings from the EMA Radar Report on the storage intelligence market. To register for the webinar, please visit: http://research.enterprisemanagement.com/optimize-storage-architectures-webinar-ws.html

Virtual Instruments offers real-time infrastructure performance monitoring, analytics, and storage validation products that provide breakthrough application workload visibility to Global 2000 enterprise companies, government, and service providers. To learn more about the Virtual Instruments' application-centric infrastructure performance management offerings, please visit http://www.virtualinstruments.com/product-new/

About the EMA Radar Report

The EMA Radar Report delivers an in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. This information is laid out in an easy-to-decipher, detailed Radar chart -- which includes the composite score for each vendor -- making it simple to see how vendors measure up in the market, as well as against other vendors. The EMA Radar Report also provides a detailed discussion of methodology and criteria, a high-level market segment overview, a comprehensive analyst write-up on each vendor, as well as an evaluation of software products based on five key dimensions: ease of deployment and administration, cost advantage, architecture and integration, functionality, and vendor strength.

About Virtual Instruments

Virtual Instruments is the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management. It provides comprehensive infrastructure instrumentation and performance analytics for enterprise data centers. The company's solutions give IT teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems across the hybrid data center. Virtual Instruments empowers companies to maximize the performance, availability and utilization of their production IT infrastructure. Virtual Instruments has over 500 customers, including enterprise IT, cloud service providers and storage vendors. The privately held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.virtualinstruments.com.