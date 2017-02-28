Enterprise Security and Virtualization Vendor Bromium Wins Seven Awards for Security and Innovation Excellence

Virtualization-Based Security Grabs Cyber Defense Magazine and Info Security Product Guide Recognition

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Bromium®, Inc., the pioneer and leader in virtualization-based enterprise security that stops advanced malware attacks, today announced that Bromium Secure Platform won seven awards for security and innovation excellence from industry-leading publications Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) and Info Security Products Guide. These prestigious awards recognize next-generation information security leaders and security IT vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technology.

The awards follow a successful appearance for Bromium at the RSA Conference 2017, where HP Inc. announced it's technology and business partnering with Bromium to further protect customers from web-based security threats with HP Sure Click™. The solution is an HP branded product built on Bromium's micro-virtualization technology, and will be introduced as a standard feature on the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G22 in the spring and on its Elite PC platforms in the second half of the year. The HP Sure Click solution was also named Best Product -- Endpoint Security by CDM.

CDM, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, named Bromium Secure Platform a winner of four Infosec 2017 awards among the following categories:

Hot Company Enterprise Security Solution

Next Gen Endpoint Security Solution

Editor's Choice Anti-Malware Solution

HP Elitebook x360 1030 G22 featuring HP Sure Click won Best Product: Endpoint Security Solution

Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, named Bromium Secure Platform a winner of four 2017 Global Excellence Awards among the following categories for 100-499 employees:

Gold Winner -- Best Security Software

Bronze Winner -- Endpoint Security

Bronze Winner -- Innovation in Enterprise Security

Bronze Winner -- Most Innovative Security Software of the Year

"We're proud to deliver award-winning enterprise security solutions to our global customers," said Gregory Webb, Bromium CEO. "These awards are coveted honors in the security industry, so we couldn't be more delighted by the breadth of our wins in several categories. This recognition of Bromium Secure Platform and HP Sure Click further validates our mission to restore trust in computing by protecting companies and governments around the world and by keeping the internet safe for everyone."

Bromium converts a liability -- endpoints and servers -- into threat defense. The company combines its patented hardware-enforced containerization with a distributed machine-learning Sensor Network to protect across major threat vectors and attack types. Unlike traditional security technologies, Bromium learns and adapts to new attacks, instantly sharing threat intelligence to eliminate malware's impact.

Find out more about Bromium Secure Platform.

About Info Security Products Guide

Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping info security and market research reports that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. To learn more, visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com and stay secured.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Bromium, Inc.

Bromium converts an enterprise's largest liability, endpoints and servers, into its best defense. Our patented hardware-enforced containerization is combined with a distributed machine learning Sensor Network to protect across all major threat vectors and attack types. Bromium automatically learns and adapts to new attacks and instantly shares threat intelligence to eliminate the impact of malware. Learn more at https://www.bromium.com.

Visit Bromium: https://www.bromium.com

Read the Bromium blog: http://blogs.bromium.com

Follow Bromium on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bromium

Follow Bromium on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bromium