Entrepix Introduces NexGen Single-Wafer Wet Etch Equipment to North America

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Entrepix Inc., a leading provider of chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) equipment and process services, today announced that it has added the NexGen MG Series single-wafer wet etch platform to its growing portfolio of new semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company has entered into an agreement with NexGen Wafer Systems to exclusively market the platform in North America.

"The semiconductor market continues to evolve with the advent of the internet of things and ever-increasing new markets for ICs," said Tim Tobin, CEO of Entrepix. "This means suppliers must consistently revisit their portfolios to ensure they can meet customer requirements. Our agreement with NexGen allows us to offer a key wet etch and clean capabilities to our customers to support their processing requirements."

The MG series single-wafer wet etcher is a unique, proven platform offering highly flexible enabling technologies to address a wide range of customer wet etch and wet clean requirements. When added to Entrepix's existing in-house wafer foundry capabilities, customers may now perform wafer wet etch processing demo tests, prototyping runs and small volume production, all within North America. This gives customers manufacturing flexibility that is customizable to their application requirements.

Under the agreement, Entrepix will provide marketing, sales, after-sales service, field support and process application capabilities to customers in North American. Visit us in Booth 5402 at SEMICON West from July 11-13 to learn more.

About NexGen

NexGen Wafer Systems is a private company committed to developing, manufacturing and supporting the highest-quality wafer processing equipment to solve IC-making challenges. Formed in 2011 and led by proven industry veterans, our leadership team encompasses expertise in IC device development, wafer fab production, equipment manufacturing and process applications. Based both in Singapore and Austria, we support leading IC makers worldwide in producing successful wafer products. www.nexgenws.com

About Entrepix

Entrepix Inc. serves the semiconductor and related industries as a leading provider of chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) technology and services to IDMs, OEMs, MEMS, nanotechnology and CMP consumables suppliers. The company renews technology for existing and emerging CMP users by refurbishing semiconductor equipment or adapting the equipment for use in novel applications, such as airbag sensors and acoustic filters. As a technology renewal partner, Entrepix enables long-term, reliable, predictable and cost-effective performance of CMP and cleaning equipment. Headquartered in Phoenix, Entrepix operates a 38,000 square foot facility housing its CMP foundry and equipment remanufacturing facilities. http://www.entrepix.com/