Entrepreneur and "Shark" Daymond John to Keynote Host Analytics World 2017

Self-Made Success to Discuss his Journey and Lessons Learned at EPM Event of the Year

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Host Analytics, the leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) systems, is pleased to announce that the CEO of FUBU and New York Times Best Selling Author, Daymond John, will be the keynote speaker at Host Analytics World 2017 in Nashville on May 16-19, 2017. John's keynote address will be featured along with leading analysts and thought-leaders, speaking at the industry's premier cloud enterprise performance management (EPM) event.

"Daymond John has evolved from one of the most successful fashion icons of his generation to one of the most sought after branding and business experts in the country," said Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics. "The phenomenal rise and success of FUBU placed him in the spotlight as both a fashion visionary and businessman. We're beyond excited to have him share his journey and the business insights he gained along the way with our attendees."

Since starting FUBU, John has grown into an iconic leader in the business community who personifies the American Dream. He joined President Obama on trips to Kenya and Cuba as part of his duties as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, and continues to find new ways to inspire entrepreneurs, most recently through his New York Times Bestselling book, The Power of Broke.

Host Analytics World is the premier industry event for professionals in the finance function. This year's lineup of keynote speakers also includes Ray Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder, and Chairman of Constellation Research, Inc.; Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics; and as outlined on the Host Analytics World site -- customers including Swissport, Capitol Petroleum, Pinterest, LT Apparel, Colonial Pipeline, Grand Canyon University, and more.

Host Analytics World 2017 brings together Host Analytics' customers and partners, as well as subject matter experts to share new ideas and strategies for leveraging technology in finance departments to help organizations drive peak performance. Customers and partners will share how they are leveraging cloud-based EPM solutions to automate the financial processes, accelerate execution, and align their organization. For more information, or to register, please visit the conference website.

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the industry's leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) systems. Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $15 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. More than 600 customers use Host Analytics including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, TOMS Shoes, True Value, and Vitamin Shoppe. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley with customers in over 90 countries.

