Entrepreneurial spirit in bloom at The Novi Home & Garden Show

NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Along with 17 landscape displays and hundreds of vendors featuring home improvement products and services, two metro Detroit patent-pending innovations for gardening and home projects will make their debut at The Novi Home & Garden Show, March 31-April 2 at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi.

The VEG - For those who enjoy gardening but are unable to due to health issues or lack of space, the VEG -- Versatile Elevated Garden -- will help them reclaim their passion. "I really enjoyed gardening, but as I got older, I couldn't bend or kneel down any more to tend to a garden," said Howell resident Ken Molter, creator of the VEG. "The VEG is designed so people can garden standing up or sitting down." The VEG is also ideal for apartment or condominium dwellers, or wherever gardening space is limited. Classic VEG comes in classic cedar wood and construction is done in Michigan. Classic VEG come in standard sizes, customization available. The newest VEG is made from food-grade double-walled molded plastic and is made in Indiana. This VEG model is 30" x 45" and is ideal for soil or hydroponic gardening.

OverEasy - After watching a construction worker wage an unwinnable war with a wobbly wheelbarrow, Davison resident Brent Meinburg, along with his father George Meinburg, determined they could make something better. Replacing the traditional single-wheel and axle, the OverEasy -- with two wheels and axles -- better leverages the wheelbarrow and helps users get any load up and over uneven ground. The OverEasy product is available at The Novi Home & Garden Show at Suburban Collection Showplace.

The Novi Home & Garden Show will be held March 31-April 2 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Special "$5 after 5" admission Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included in ticket price.

For more information, advance tickets and coupons visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupon for $1 off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin Donuts locations, Great Lakes Ace Hardware locations, Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine and Detroit Newspaper Homestyle. $1-off admission coupon also available at novihomeshow.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/HBAHomeImprovementandGardenShows) and Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi) pages.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/23/11G133919/Images/mw1bbtl6pis128e3jtgoufgd4to2-89953eeb533f91ac809efa4edabe5167.jpeg