The Envelope, Please! ADP Honors Five Clients for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at ADP Meeting of the Minds 2017

ADP Marketplace Partner Also Recognized for Excellence

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - During the closing session of the ADP® Meeting of the Minds 2017 conference today, ADP® recognized five clients for effectively using best practices in human capital management (HCM) to further the success of their businesses. About 1,500 HR and payroll professionals from the largest ADP clients gathered in San Diego this week for an inside look at the latest ADP HCM technology and to expand their human resources expertise by attending educational sessions and networking events.

Each year, ADP recognizes a select group of attendees who have demonstrated strong results by implementing HCM solutions that support the HR and payroll needs of their organizations. The awards highlight the importance of strategy, global leadership, innovation, early adoption and partnership.

"This year's award winners exemplify the ability of HR professionals to drive business success," said Dave Imbrogno, president of National Account Services in ADP Global Enterprise Solutions. "These leaders are strategically using HCM solutions to strengthen employee engagement and maximize productivity. They represent the future of the HR function, serving as strategic partners to their business leaders and focusing relentlessly on building better workforces. We're proud they're relying on ADP solutions and expertise, and we look forward to our ongoing collaboration."

The winning clients were selected by ADP with input from independent industry experts, who provided an objective analysis of industry best practices and HCM technologies. The 2017 honorees are:

Strategic HCM Award Winner: Shoe Carnival, Inc.

This honor goes to an organization that successfully integrated ADP solutions or services into core strategic HCM initiatives to improve efficiencies and save resources, money and/or time. Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers with 418 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. The company is pursuing strategic excellence by empowering its more than 5,500 employees with self-service HCM tools.

Global Leadership Award Winner: MICHAEL KORS

This award recognizes an organization that has a global footprint and has demonstrated HCM leadership by leveraging technology and processes. Recipients of this award have helped address the unique challenges of a global workforce, such as having diverse employee cultures in numerous geographies, varying regulatory and compliance rules, and multiple technology platforms. MICHAEL KORS® is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear clothing, with stores in cities including New York, Beverly Hills, Chicago, London, Milan, Paris, Munich, Istanbul, Dubai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. The luxury lifestyle brand has collaborated with ADP to help onboard its more than 10,000 employees worldwide, simplify reporting and meet global payroll and compliance challenges.

Innovation at Work Award: 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc.

This award honors an organization that has demonstrated a commitment to driving innovation within their workplace, department or organization. Specifically, it recognizes creative thinking as it relates to new or improved technologies, policies and procedures and employee engagement strategies. 24 Hour Fitness is a leading health club industry pioneer serving nearly four million members in over 400 clubs across the United States. The company has innovated by using ADP® DataCloud and the Application Program Interfaces (APIs) in ADP Vantage HCM®, to increase efficiencies and analyze data to reveal trends and make better informed workforce decisions.

Pioneer Award: Live Nation Entertainment

This award honors an organization that has been an early adopter of a new ADP solution, as well as a sounding board to help enhance and improve the solution for the industry. Live Nation Entertainment® is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster®, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. Live Nation has partnered with ADP since 2005 and is expanding its HCM capabilities with ADP time and labor management solutions.

Platinum Partnership Award: Penske Truck Leasing

This award showcases an organization that went above and beyond to support ADP and the industry to advance HCM strategy by acting as a reference and participating in user groups and/or focus groups. Penske Truck Leasing® is a leading global transportation services provider that operates more than 240,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. For nearly 30 years, Penske has relied on ADP to support its rapid growth and solve for payroll, HR, time and attendance and tax credit challenges.

As part of this year's ADP Meeting of the Minds 2017, representatives of ADP® Marketplace presented the second annual "Trailblazer" award to Concur®, recognizing the company for "its vision, innovation and commitment in collaborating" with ADP to build integration with ADP Workforce Now® and ADP Vantage HCM platforms.

ADP Marketplace is the first and only open ecosystem of cloud based applications that span the entire HCM lifecycle. Thousands of companies are using the ADP Marketplace to securely access applications from ADP and its world-class partners and have their workforce data seamlessly integrated with their ADP system of record.

"Concur has set a standard of excellence in how they integrate with the ADP Marketplace to maximize the benefits for our joint clients," said Don Weinstein, ADP Chief Strategy Officer. "They exemplify the true spirit of partnership through effective collaboration across IT, marketing, business development and relationship management."

More information about the ADP Meeting of the Minds 2017 Conference is available here.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP, ADP Vantage HCM, ADP Workforce Now and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource. is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media