Enviro-Serv Inc. (EVSV) Announces $108,000 City of Tampa Pest Control Contract and Record 3rd Quarter Revenues

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Enviro-Serv, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EVSV), the parent and publicly traded vehicle of Enviro-Serv USA Inc., a full service and fully licensed Florida pest control operation, is pleased to announce record setting third quarter results, record profits and securing a 3-year city of Tampa pest control contract.

Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO, had these exciting comments about being awarded the city of Tampa contract: "I am extremely pleased and honored to have won the city of Tampa pest control contract valued at $108,000 minimum over 3 years. With a concerted effort with our Reno HQ contracts department and working diligently on this submittal for weeks prior we were informed last week that Pestmaster Services Tampa had won this contract award to commence on Nov. 1st, 2017."

Trina went on to explain, "Tampa is a huge marketplace for pest control in general but to win the City of Tampa, our home base is quite amazing given the huge competition we went up against in the bidding process. I have always stated that becoming a franchise of Pestmaster Franchise Network was the single smartest move I've made as the CEO and this is just the tip of the iceberg. We have hit the ground sprinting on this contract and although the contract minimum is $36,000 annually before non-recurring work is requested such as termite and rodent eradication services which has already occurred in the last week. We have invoiced the city of Tampa over $3500 in additional non-recurring work that has been completed in the past 7 days. In my opinion the contract will easily top $45-$50k annually. We feel strongly about this contract leading to much more municipal work in fact the city of Winter Haven just renewed their annual contract last week as well which is $12,000 annually."

Trina's comments regarding record Q3 financials are as follows, "We will formally post financials on OTCMARKETS.COM by the end of next week but preliminary results show an increase of 50% in sales revenues for the same period last year and there is no slowdown in sight. We are expecting a phenomenal 4th quarter and continue to lock down extremely high gross margin profitable jobs."

Trina ended his comments by stating, "We are literally hitting on all cylinders; in fact, just yesterday we were informed we were runner-up for the Orange county school system bid in Orlando worth $300,000 annually. Even though a disappointment not winning this enormous contract all is not yet lost. Should the company that won the award fail to process needed documents such as insurance, background checks or simply cannot handle the work load we are next in line to win this huge contract by default. Should that take place we would purchase the territory rights from Pestmaster Franchise Network and open up a new office with an entire different staff than Tampa. We are financially prepared to make this happen quickly; my fingers are crossed that the winner cannot meet their obligations because we as a team are ready to pounce on this if given the opportunity. I appreciate the support and patience of the financial community and our shareholders and truly believe this to be an incredible opportunity for investors."

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) is a Tampa based public corporation specializing in providing full service pest control management in the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. These pest control services are captured in our wholly owned subsidiary, Enviro-Serv USA Inc., which owns and operates the franchise Pestmaster Services-Tampa.

