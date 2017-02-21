Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) Announces Record 10 Day Termite Sales & New Contract Opportunities

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Enviro-Serv, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EVSV), the parent and publicly traded vehicle of Enviro-Serv USA Inc., a full service and fully licensed Florida pest control operation, is pleased to announce the following updates and comments.

In the effort to update the investment community Chris Trina, CEO of Enviro-Serv Inc. stated, "As stated in the announcement two weeks ago the Tampa Bay pest control demands are very high early in the season in a manner that is unprecedented. The warmer than normal climate along with our aggressive marketing has everything to do with our stronger than normal sales. Over the last 9 business days we have booked around $13,000 in new business of which $9,000 stems from new termite eradication work. We are busy in all categories of our pest control business but have seen a higher than usual demand with Bed Bugs and Termites. Over the years the termite season ramps up dramatically in April but this year we are thankfully much busier earlier on.

Trina ended his comments by stating, "With our goals of hitting record setting financials each and every quarter I'm proud to announce that we have doubled last year January sales and are on track to break last February's as well. These strong sales numbers sets us up nicely for a record first quarter 2017 which will be announced by end of March 2017. As we explore new opportunities for our Tampa franchise in submitting new government bids we are currently looking at new business opportunity this week in the city of Lakeland and Charlotte and Pinellas Counties and will formally announce if/when we submit these bids. We are excited to have commenced our Winter Haven contract and to build on this new working relationship. I am very excited for our shareholders and investors for the 2017 year as we are off to a fantastic start."

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) is a Tampa based public corporation specializing in providing full service pest control management in the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. These pest control services are captured in our wholly owned subsidiary, Enviro-Serv USA Inc. which owns and operates the franchise Pestmaster Services-Tampa. Please visit our websites at www.evsvinc.com and www.pestmaster.com to learn more.

