Enviro-Serv Inc. (EVSV) Announces Record 2016 Revenues and Earnings

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Enviro-Serv, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EVSV), the parent and publicly traded vehicle of Enviro-Serv USA Inc., a full service and fully licensed Florida pest control operation, is pleased to announce the following updates and comments.

In a consistent effort to update the investment community on exciting developments with Enviro-Serv Inc., Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO of Enviro-Serv Inc., stated, "We are excited to announce to our shareholders and investors that 2016 was a record-breaking financial year. Comparative sales revenues in 2016 vs. 2015 were $193,000 vs. $107,000, an increase of 80%. Gross profits also increased from $89,000 in 2015 to $164,000 in 2016, another increase of 80%. We are very proud of our financial improvement from this past year's hard work and dedication to get us to this point."

Trina went on to say, "Management is pleased to announce this exponential growth. However, we are nowhere near the position we need to be in the short term. The 2016 numbers prove that our investment in 2015 to become a franchisee of Pestmaster Services is certainly paying off, yet we haven't even touched the tip of the iceberg. Pestmaster Franchise Network is now the #1 small business Government Pest control contractor in the United States. From our HQ in Reno to each franchisee in the network, our united effort to work as diligent and skillful as possible has been the driving factor in beating out our competition for these lucrative awards."

Trina ended his comments by stating, "These Government contract sales, along with strong residential and commercial growth, set us up very nicely for the 2nd quarter as we strive to continue to set financial records each quarter going forward in 2017. Quarter 1 2017 financials will be posted by the end of April as we are very eager to continue to announce updates and forthcoming results to the shareholder investment community."

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) is a Tampa based public corporation specializing in providing full service pest control management in the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. These pest control services are captured in our wholly owned subsidiary, Enviro-Serv USA Inc., which owns and operates the franchise Pestmaster Services-Tampa. Please visit our websites at www.evsvinc.com and www.pestmaster.com to learn more.

