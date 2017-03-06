Enviro-Serv Inc. (EVSV) Announces U.S. Army Pest Control Contract

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Enviro-Serv, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EVSV), the parent and publicly traded vehicle of Enviro-Serv USA Inc., a full service and fully licensed Florida pest control operation, is pleased to announce the following updates and comments.

In the effort to update the investment community, Chris Trina, CEO of Enviro-Serv Inc., stated, "We are excited to announce the award of an unforeseen one-year U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pest management contract which has already commenced with the first year contract value of $35,000 of which $22,000 will be earned over the next 60 days. Although the full details of this contract will not be provided to the public we can state it is a local Tampa Bay-based contract that has commenced last week and has a 6-month option for renewal for an additional $17,000. We would expect the first tranche of this contract to be paid sometime around the end of March."

Trina went on to say, "This was a GSA earned award that very few pest control companies in the U.S. have the ability to bid on. If all goes as planned this contract will have a value of over $50,000 the next 18 months. We are unique here at Pestmaster Services in finding and securing these types of contracts, and remain optimistic with our Tampa franchise in securing more of these contracts during the 2017 calendar year and beyond."

Trina ended his comments by stating, "We are also proud to announce we had a record sales month in February and now with this new contract are assured of a record first quarter which will be announced by the end of March in a timely manner. I feel the market is starting to recognize our operational success this year thus far and it's reflecting in our stock price. As always we greatly appreciate the awesome support of our shareholders and look forward to many more positive forthcoming announcements."

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) is a Tampa based public corporation specializing in providing full service pest control management in the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. These pest control services are captured in our wholly owned subsidiary, Enviro-Serv USA inc. which owns and operates the franchise Pestmaster Services-Tampa. Please visit our websites at www.evsvinc.com and www.pestmaster.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should consider these factors in evaluating the statements herein, and not rely solely on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and Enviro-Serv, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

NOTICE: THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NEITHER AFFIRMED OR APPROVED FROM PESTMASTER FRANCHISE NETWORK (PFN) AND THE OPINIONS, STATEMENTS, ESTIMATES OR PROJECTIONS HEREIN DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF PFN BUT ONLY THAT OF ENVIRO-SERV INC. MANAGEMENT.