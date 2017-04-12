EnviroLeach Expands Executive Team

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Enviroleach") (CSE:ETI)(CSE:ETI.CN) announced today that it has appointed Mr. Ish Grewal as Vice President, effective May 1st, 2017.

Ish Grewal is an accomplished extractive metallurgist with over 25 years of experience in the metallurgical and mineral processing industry. His experience lies in research and development, mineral processing and hydrometallurgical separation, extraction and metal recovery systems.

Mr. Grewal is the founder and past President of Met-Solve Laboratories which is now one of Canada's most respected metallurgical laboratories and research centers.

Mr. Grewal obtained his bachelor's degree in Metals and Materials Engineering from the University of British Columbia (UBC). He went on to complete his master's degree, also at UBC, specializing in hydrometallurgy with a focus on high pressure and temperature leaching systems.

After completing his graduate studies, he spent 4 years conducting hydrometallurgical research at UBC, in areas such as gold-cyanide and base metal leaching systems, high temperature/pressure leaching processes and various ion-exchange and solvent extraction methods. He then joined Placer Dome as a Research Metallurgist at their research and testing laboratory in Vancouver. His responsibilities included metallurgical testing for feasibility and pre-feasibility studies, operating complete grind-gravity-flotation and leaching pilot plants and testing cyanide destruction and recovery technologies.

In 1998, he joined Knelson Concentrators, now a division of FLSmidth, where he built and managed the Knelson Research & Technology Centre. He coordinated research and development projects within Knelson as well as at various universities and research organizations around the world.

Duane Nelson, President and CEO of Enviroleach states; "I am very pleased and feel privileged to have Mr. Grewal join our team. He is an accomplished metallurgist with many published papers and is well respected by his peers. His extensive experience in extractive metallurgy, chemistry, lab and pilot plant development will add tremendous value to our company and to our clients."

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. has developed a unique, cyanide free, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to the toxic methods currently used in the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals for the mining and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) sectors. The patent-pending EnviroLeach Process is safe, eco-friendly, and provides comparable leach kinetics to that of cyanide or acid based lixiviants on most ores, concentrates, tailings and E-Waste. The company is actively pursuing strategic relationships in both sectors.

(SEDAR filings: EnviroLeach Technologies, Inc.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.