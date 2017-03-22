EnviroLeach Expands Facilities to Accommodate Growth

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Iberian Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Iberian") (TSX VENTURE:IML)(OTCQB:SLDRF) announced today that EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. ("ETI") has relocated its offices and laboratory to an expanded facility in Burnaby, British Columbia. The new 4,200 square foot facility was required to meet the anticipated demand of the patent-pending, non-cyanide EnviroLeach Process. The new facility will serve as corporate headquarters for ETI. Offices will be jointly shared by ETI and Iberian personnel and is anticipated to be the future new corporate head office for Iberian.

All testing for mining and E-Waste applications will be completed at the new facility. The lab will be fully equipped to perform all relevant material preparation, testing and pilot plant level analysis for both sectors. The lab will have the capability to perform detailed analysis by Atomic Absorption spectroscopy (AA), 48 element - Inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Cold Block short wave infrared digestion assays. Independent confirmation assays and additional analysis will still be performed by Met-Solve Labs, ALS Labs and MS Analytics.

"The interest in the EnviroLeach process with miners worldwide has been overwhelming," stated Duane Nelson, President and CEO of EnviroLeach; "Its potential to become a safe and effective alternative to cyanide for the mining sector cannot be overstated. We have already had hundreds of requests to test ores, concentrates and tailings. The proper handling, treatment and analysis of client-side material is of the utmost importance. The new facility is the first step in the development of the proper policies, procedures, testing programs, and protocols necessary to provide the timely and accurate analysis of client-side materials to determine the applicability and efficacy of the EnviroLeach process."

Iberian will become the exclusive technology/systems integrator for the continued design, development and installation of the EnviroLeach process pilot plants and full-scale production facilities. This relationship will leverage and extend the Iberian team's expertise in design-build capabilities to the development of specialized industrial modular process systems and facility construction for the deployment of EnviroLeach systems globally in both the mining and E-Waste management sectors.

