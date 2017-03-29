EnviroLeach Technologies Shares to Commence Trading on the CSE

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Iberian Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Iberian") (TSX VENTURE:IML)(OTCQB:SLDRF) and EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. ("ETI") are pleased to announce that further to Iberian's news release dated March 16, 2017, it completed the Plan of Arrangement under section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) involving the Company, the shareholders of the Company and ETI on March 21, 2017. Additionally, all conditions for the Canadian Securities Exchange ("the CSE") listing for ETI have now been finalized. ETI's common shares (the "ETI Shares") will commence trading on the CSE effective 6:30 am PST on Thursday, March 30, 2017 under the symbol "ETI".

ETI has also made an application for a United States listing with the OTCQB and will be providing updates regarding this development on a timely basis.

About EnviroLeach Technologies

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. has developed a unique, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to cyanide for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals for the mining and E-waste sectors. The patent-pending EnviroLeach process is safe, eco-friendly, and provides comparable leach kinetics to that of high intensity cyanide on most ores, concentrates and tailings but in a much safer and simpler process.

Please visit the new EnviroLeach website (which is still in progress) at www.enviroleach.com

About Iberian Minerals

Iberian Minerals is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining and e-Waste opportunities utilizing its licensed cyanide-free precious metals extraction formula and patent-pending portable extraction technologies. These three innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost-effective, environmentally friendly extractive metallurgy solutions. This unique business model will provide shareholders with consistent revenue growth while minimizing capital costs and project risk.

For further information, go to www.iberianminerals.ca

