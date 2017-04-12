Environmental Waste International Appoints New Director

AJAX, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Environmental Waste International Inc. ("EWS") (TSX VENTURE:EWS), a company specializing in eco-friendly systems with proven patented technology for the breakdown of organic materials, today announced that Robert F. Savage has joined its Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Savage is President of KSH Capital which was formed in 2015 to provide real estate entrepreneurs with expertise as well as seed and growth capital. Prior to co-founding KSH, Mr. Savage was co-founder of KTR Capital Partners, a leading real estate private equity firm focused on logistics properties throughout North America. KTR and its comingled investment funds were sold in May 2015.

Mr. Savage is also Trustee of Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City and a Director of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and VolunteerMatch.org.

Bob MacBean, CEO of EWI said, "Mr. Savage's extensive business experience, successful record, and deep expertise in real estate will bring enormous value to EWI as it commercializes its technology. We look forward to his participation in that process."

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while creating highly valuable commodity outputs for industry, including carbon black, oil, syngas and steel. Each unit is designed to be energy efficient, environmentally sound and economically positive. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

