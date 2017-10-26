SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - Envision Solar International, Inc., ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewably energized EV charging, outdoor media and energy security products company, announced the delivery of multiple EV ARC™ units to cities in California including the City of Santa Monica and the City of Maywood this week. The EV ARC™ products will provide emissions-free EV charging and serve as a source of emergency power during emergencies.

"There are over 20,000 towns and cities across America in need of EV infrastructure, now or in the very near future," said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. "We applaud cities like Santa Monica and Maywood for their leadership and vision. We view this as a very important market for our continued growth and look forward to delivering EV ARCs to many more cities as they electrify transportation."

According to Bloomberg the Electric Car Revolution is Accelerating and with it a demand for the expansion of EV charging infrastructure. Bloomberg Energy Finance forecasts EV adoption will happen more quickly than previously estimated as EV costs drop, and battery storage increases. Envision Solar stands ready to meet this exponentially increasing demand with the most rapidly deployable, cleanest EV charging solution on the market, its patented EV ARC™ product.

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC™ fits inside a parking space and generates enough clean, solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. The system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ which causes the array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's on board batteries for charging day or night and provides emergency power during a grid failure. Because the EV ARC™ product requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the Company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, the disabled, minorities and other highly talented, mission driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company who's unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (866) 746-0514.

