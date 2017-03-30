Envision Solar Receives Purchase Order

From Top Southern California University to Supply EV ARC™ Transportable Solar Powered EV Charging

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Envision Solar International, Inc., ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewably energized EV charging, outdoor media and energy security products company, announced today that a leading Southern California university has issued a Purchase Order for the Company's EV ARC™ product. Due to internal university policy, the name and location of the university cannot be revealed.

The EV ARC™ stations will be deployed in 2 separate pubic parking lots on campus and will provide free solar electric vehicle (EV) charging for students, faculty, staff and guests. With Envision Solar having already deployed EV ARC™ for the California State University School System, this will be the second university within California to deploy EV ARC™ and the first university to deploy EV ARC™ in a public EV charging scenario.

"Electric vehicle charging is quickly becoming an essential piece of infrastructure on college campuses," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "We're ecstatic to work with such a prestigious university and applaud their forward-thinking vision to have EVs on campus driving on nothing but sunshine."

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC™ fits inside a parking space and does not reduce available parking in any way. It generates and stores enough clean, solar electricity to charge up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's energy storage for charging day or night or for use by first responders or others during grid outages. Because the EV ARC™ product requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the Company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, the disabled, minorities and other highly talented, mission driven team members.

