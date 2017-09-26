Envision Solar Secures $4.5M in Working Capital Credit and Term Debt to Fund Growth

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Envision Solar International, Inc., ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewably energized EV charging, outdoor media and energy security products company, announced that it has secured $1.5M in term debt to refinance an existing line of credit and $3M in working capital credit to fund the execution of the Company's record backlog of orders for its EV ARC™ product. The financing is being provided by a new investor which is the family office of a large, well-known and respected institution.

The $3M of working capital credit will increase the Company's efficiency in executing orders for notable customers such as New York City and the State of California, currently Envision's two largest customers.

"This financing will provide us with the fuel we need to continue our growth," said Desmond Wheatley, President and CEO of Envision Solar, "but it's also a very strong endorsement of our Company and business plan by a group of highly experienced investment analysts who have elected to make this commitment to our Company after very extensive due diligence."

Full details of the financing were published in a Form 8K released on Friday, September 22nd 2017 and can be found on the Company's website or on any other financial reporting site.

