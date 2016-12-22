Envision Solar's CEO Desmond Wheatley Selected as one of the Responsible 100 Winners by City & State Reports

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Envision Solar International, Inc., ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewable energy, outdoor advertising, EV charging and energy security product company, announced today that Desmond Wheatley, CEO was selected as one of 'The Responsible 100' by City & State, a media company devoted solely to covering government and politics in New York.

The Responsible 100 honors business and government leaders who are committed to corporate social responsibility. All of the winners were honored at a luncheon at Hebrew Union College on December 15, which included a keynote speech by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and the release of City & State's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) annual report, including profiles of the top honorees and research and analysis on major trends in CSR.

"I am honored to be selected for this prestigious honor by City & State," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "My role in being a responsible corporate citizen is that my company invented the world's only transportable solar powered EV charging station. We invent, engineer and manufacture products in our San Diego facility where our team of combat veterans, disabled workers and other valuable team members proudly integrate the highest quality components into our Made in America products. It allows EVs to be truly emissions free and it does not cause any environmental impact when it's deployed."

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar designs and manufactures unique, renewably energized, EV charging, outdoor advertising and energy security products including the patented EV ARC™ and the patented Solar Tree® products. Enhancements include EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ Column Integrated Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and ARC™ technology energy storage solutions.

Based in San Diego, the company integrates the highest quality components into its Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information, visit www.envisionsolar.com or call 866-746-0514.

