SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Envision Solar International, Inc. ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewable energy Media and Branding, and EV charging product company, announced that City of Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Koretz unveiled Envision's EV ARC™ product at the Rancho Park Golf Course where it is providing solar powered EV charging and emergency power capabilities which provide a robust and secure source of power during outages or other disasters.

"Los Angeles continues to lead the way in the fight against climate change," said Councilmember Paul Koretz. "The EV ARC™ is an innovative way to do that and, at the same time, to help cities with essential emergency preparedness."

Mary Nichols, Chair of the California Air Resources Board and longtime clean air advocate in Los Angeles, oversees the state's ambitious program for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. She attended the event and applauded the Councilmember's efforts to bring more green opportunities to Council District Five.

"This pilot project is yet another demonstration of why the City of Los Angeles is known as a national leader on sustainability and electrification," said Chairperson Nichols. "With more than a quarter-million electric cars on the road across California, deploying innovative technology like the EV ARC™ where drivers live, work and play help make it easier to drive electric."

"Los Angeles is continuing to show leadership both in climate action and disaster preparedness," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "I'm very proud that they have chosen our American-made secure solar powered EV charging station to show that you can drive on sunshine and save lives with our solar powered energy storage units."

"We are thrilled to host and pilot the EV ARC™ here at Rancho Park Golf Course," said Matthew Rudnick, Chief Sustainability Officer for the Department of Recreation and Parks. "This pilot effort will help the City evaluate the EV ARC™, while we work to expand publicly available EV charging opportunities and strengthen our emergency preparedness toolkit."

Chris Paine -- filmmaker best known for his documentary "Who Killed the Electric Car?" -- was on hand to show his support for the pilot program. In addition to his longtime EV advocacy, he serves on the board of directors for Friends of the Earth and the Coalition for Clean Air. "Electric charging, once again, is proving that plug-in vehicles are safer, cleaner, more versatile, cheaper, and more mobile than ever. Los Angeles is on the forefront once again," said Paine.

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC™ fits inside a parking space and does not reduce available parking in any way. It generates enough clean, solar electricity to power up to 150 miles of EV driving each day. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's energy storage for charging day or night or for use by first responders during grid outages. Because the EV ARC™ product requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the Company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, the disabled, minorities and other highly talented, mission driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information, visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (866) 746-0514.

