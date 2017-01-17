SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Envision Solar International, Inc., ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewable energy, outdoor advertising, EV charging and energy security product company, announced today that its EV ARC™ product will be featured during a promotional event for the new Chevrolet Bolt in Dublin, Calif. on Jan. 18, 2017.

The EV ARC™ unit will be equipped with an outdoor advertising panel, which will display Chevrolet promotional materials while the new Chevrolet Bolts are charged using clean solar energy. Visitors to Dublin Chevrolet will be able to experience the all-new 240-mile range Chevrolet Bolt and perform test drives powered by sunshine.

"Dublin Chevrolet has one of the highest rates of EV sales in the Country," said Jessie Dosanjh, General Manager, Dublin Chevrolet. "We are committed to offering San Francisco Bay Area drivers the most competitive opportunity to drive these sustainable, clean and fun vehicles. The advertising equipped EV ARC allows us to charge vehicles anywhere on our lot with pure sunshine and at the same time get the message out about our high-quality vehicles, great service and value."

"We think that the Chevrolet Bolt with its 240-mile range and sub $30k sticker price will be one of the most important vehicles ever," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "We look forward to many more opportunities to leverage our solar powered advertising equipped units to help our customers generate revenue, while offering clean and sustainable EV charging."

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC™ fits inside a parking space and does not reduce available parking in any way. The system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by the patented EnvisionTrak™ system, which causes the array to follow the sun, generating 18 to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's energy storage for charging day or night. The EV ARC™ product requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind and is deployed in minutes. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the Company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, the disabled, minorities and other highly talented, mission-driven team members.

