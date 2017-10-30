Envivo Launches New OTT Streaming Video Service in Africa With Cisco Infinite Video

Company to drive growth for 'Nollywood' content on mobile devices across Africa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - Oct 30, 2017) - TV Connect MENA -- Envivo Communications Limited (Envivo), today announced plans to launch a new OTT streaming video service, nVIVO TV, powered by the Cisco® ( NASDAQ : CSCO) Infinite Video Platform, to offer its subscribers access to more 'Nollywood' and international video content on more devices throughout Africa.

'Nollywood' content (Nigerian-grown content) is currently the fastest growing video content in the world. Yet despite its popularity, Africa continues to register low television penetration within households and despite the increase in number of cinemas, there's only an average of a cinema screen per one million people in the region.

Streaming video is fast becoming the norm for watching movies, shows and other video content in Africa, with many households having smartphones or other mobile devices to use. To help broaden the availability of video content to more people in Africa, Envivo will offer streaming video services for Nollywood and international content across mobile devices including phones, tablets and PCs.

Envivo will use a mix of Cisco OTT video solutions including the Cisco Infinite Video Platform, a cloud services platform for service providers and content owners to process, secure, distribute and monetize premium video on any consumer device, along with the Cisco Open Media Distribution for Content Delivery Network (CDN), Virtual Media Packager and Cloud Object Storage.

The new services will be available beginning early 2018.

"The vision of nVIVO TV is to drive the African and African diaspora market toward a new online streaming experience that provides significant domestic content," said Olu Obadina, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer at Envivo Communications Limited. "We understood from the onset that we needed a strategic partner like Cisco. With the Infinite Video Platform as the core of our network, we are able to meet our immediate requirements, with the scale and flexibility to expand as our needs evolve."

"TV viewing happens on many screens beyond the home, and it has become increasingly critical for service providers to meet consumers' needs for video content on their preferred screen," said Conrad Clemson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Platforms and Applications, Cisco. "Our collaboration with Envivo to expand its video platform with new cloud-powered streaming video capabilities will offer new entertainment experiences for millions of people across the region at the touch of an app."

Cisco is leading disruption of the industry through its technology innovations and unrivalled expertise in mass-scale networking, automation, optical, cable access, video, and mobility with industry-leading systems, silicon, optics, services and security.

This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce cost and complexity, grow revenue, and secure their networks through our intuitive mass-scale network platforms.

Supporting Resources

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/dlls/rss.html

About Envivo Communications

Envivo Communications is a Nigerian technology-based media organization deploying amongst other infrastructure, a Content Delivery Network, with capacity to host live TV, SVOD, TVOD and AVOD services to audiences across Africa and Africans in Diaspora starting with the nVIVO TV app. With a focus on news and video entertainment content creation and delivery, nVIVO TV has an in-house production house, which will develop cutting-edge proprietary content including shorts, features, documentaries and series, as well as partnerships with top-notch indigenous producers for exclusive content.

About Cisco

Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.