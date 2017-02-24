EnWave Announces 2017 First Quarter Consolidated Interim Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - EnWave Corporation (TSX VENTURE: ENW) ( FRANKFURT : E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") today reported the Company's consolidated interim financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Company reported consolidated revenue of $3,467,000, and a consolidated net loss of $618,000 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Significant achievements in the first quarter include:

Receiving a purchase order for a 100kW nutraREV® machine from Ereğli Agrosan; Signing a royalty-bearing Commercial License Agreement with Van Dyk Specialty Products and receiving a purchase order for a 60kW nutraREV® machine; Receiving a purchase order for a third small-scale REV™ machine from Natural Nutrition; Receiving a purchase order from Bonduelle for upgrades to increase the capacity of its 120kW quantaREV® machine; Signing Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreements with three new prospective royalty partners to evaluate the use of EnWave's REV™ dehydration technology for meat products, pulse crop products and seafood products; and Advancing the design and fabrication of REV™ machines for two pharmaceutical partners.

EnWave's Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") technology is well positioned to capture market share in both the food and pharmaceutical drying industries. The intrinsic value of using REV™ technology as an alternative to conventional options has been proven in several market verticals on a global basis. EnWave anticipates continued commercial success and growth in the worldwide deployment of REV™ technology.

EnWave's annual and interim consolidated financial statements and MD&As are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.enwave.net/financials.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") -- an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. REV™ technology's commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with industry leaders in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed eighteen royalty-bearing licenses to date, opening up eight distinct market sectors for commercialization of new and innovative products. In addition to these licenses, EnWave has formed a Limited Liability Partnership, NutraDried LLP, to develop, manufacture, market and sell all-natural cheese snack products in the United States under the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as the new dehydration standard in the food and biological material sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently has three commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is used in the food industry to dry food products quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour;

powderREV® which is used for the bulk dehydration of food cultures, probiotics and fine biochemicals such as enzymes below the freezing point, and

quantaREV® which is used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

An additional platform, freezeREV®, is being developed as a new method to stabilize and dehydrate biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and antibodies. More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.

