EnWave Signs Commercial Royalty-Bearing License with Howe Foods Pty Ltd to Produce Banana Products in Australia Using Radiant Energy Vacuum Technology

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 13, 2017) - EnWave Corporation (TSX VENTURE: ENW) ( FRANKFURT : E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a commercial royalty-bearing license (the "License") with Howe Foods Pty Ltd ("HFG"), a diversified, family-owned business and the second largest producer of bananas in Australia. The License grants HFG the exclusive right to use the Company's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") dehydration technology to produce dried banana products in Australia and the non-exclusive right to produce dried blueberry products in Australia.

HFG has also submitted a purchase order for EnWave to deliver a small-scale commercial REV™ machine to initiate commercial production and continue product development. Pursuant to the License, HFG is required to submit additional purchase orders for REV™ machinery with minimum total capacity of 240kW within twelve months of the installation of its first REV™ machine to retain its exclusive rights. All other terms of the License are confidential.

About Howe Farming Group

One of Australia's largest and most diverse farming enterprises, Howe Farming Group is a second generation family owned company. Tom and Yola Howe began growing tobacco and vegetables in the early 1950's in Bilwon, and in 1975 the family purchased their main farm at Chewko Road, Walkamin, Queensland. HFG is a diversified enterprise and grows a number of crops, including bananas, sugar cane, coffee, avocados and blueberries.

HFG proudly supplies both Woolworths and Coles grocery store chains (two of the largest in Australia) with their produce, as well as independent fruit marketers and vendors. In order to ensure HFG fruit standard meets or exceeds customers' expectations, they employ a full time Quality Assurance team who are dedicated to providing their customers with a reliable and consistent supply of fruit that is of the highest possible quality.

For more information on Howe Farming Group, please visit www.howefarms.com.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") -- an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. REV™ technology's commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with industry leaders in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed twenty-three royalty-bearing licenses to date, opening up eight distinct market sectors for commercialization of new and innovative products. In addition to these licenses, EnWave has formed a Limited Liability Partnership, NutraDried LLP, to develop, manufacture, market and sell all-natural cheese snack products in the United States under the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as the new dehydration standard in the food and biological material sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently has three commercial REV™ platforms:

1. nutraREV® which is used in the food industry to dry food products quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour;

2. powderREV® which is used for the bulk dehydration of food cultures, probiotics and fine biochemicals such as enzymes below the freezing point, and

3. quantaREV® which is used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

An additional platform, freezeREV®, is being developed as a new method to stabilize and dehydrate biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and antibodies. More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.

