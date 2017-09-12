EnWave and Sun-Rype Products Ltd. Sign Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - EnWave Corporation (TSX VENTURE: ENW) ( FRANKFURT : E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a technology evaluation and license option agreement (the "TELOA") with Sun-Rype Products Ltd. ("Sun-Rype"), a leading Canadian fruit-based food and beverage manufacturer.

Sun-Rype and EnWave will collaborate during a term of twelve months to develop unique and innovative fruit-based products using the Company's Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") dehydration technology. During the term, Sun-Rype will retain the exclusive option to license REV™ technology to produce unique, fruit-based products in Canada. All other terms of the TELOA are confidential.

About Sun-Rype Products

Sun-Rype provides families with high quality juices and fruit-based snack products that they can feel good about. The company originally grew out of the fresh fruit business in the Okanagan Valley. In 1946, BC's fruit growers created BC Fruit Processing Ltd. to produce a 100% pure apple juice, made with apples straight from the orchard. They named the new juice "SunRype," and so it began.

Sun-Rype has come a long way since then, adding many different fruits to their juice line-up, an array of popular fruit snacks, and new categories that go beyond fruit. Sun-Rype goodness is now shared with families all across Canada and the USA.

For more information about Sun-Rype, please visit www.sunrype.ca.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") -- an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. REV™ technology's commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with industry leaders in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed twenty-two royalty-bearing licenses to date, opening up eight distinct market sectors for commercialization of new and innovative products. In addition to these licenses, EnWave has formed a Limited Liability Partnership, NutraDried LLP, to develop, manufacture, market and sell all-natural cheese snack products in the United States under the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as the new dehydration standard in the food and biological material sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently has three commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is used in the food industry to dry food products quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour;

powderREV® which is used for the bulk dehydration of food cultures, probiotics and fine biochemicals such as enzymes below the freezing point, and

quantaREV® which is used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

An additional platform, freezeREV®, is being developed as a new method to stabilize and dehydrate biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and antibodies. More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Dr. Tim Durance

President & CEO

