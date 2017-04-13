EON Reality Releases EON Enterprise Virtual Trainer (EVT) To Address Today's Growing Knowledge Gap In The Global Industrial Workforce

Step-by-Step Virtual Reality Training Simulator with integrated Multi-User support trains users on industrial equipment and for manufacturing maintenance, repair, and operation procedures

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - EON Reality Inc., the world leader in Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer for industry, education, and edutainment, announces the release of EON Enterprise Virtual Trainer (EVT) that enables users to administer training remotely via the web and collaborate with a trainee via VOIP, touch, or a mouse. EON EVT can be integrated with ERP and MRP solutions (such as SAP and Oracle) and learning solutions (Learning Management Systems (LMS), Learning Record Stores (LRS) using SCORM or xAPI as well as leveraging the EON AVR Platform's functionality.

"EON Enterprise Virtual Trainer (EVT) has been developed to address today's growing gap in the industrial workforce, as Manufacturing and Operations job openings are quickly outpacing the supply of qualified candidates," said Dan Lejerskar, Chairman of EON Reality. "Over the next decade, nearly 3 ½ million US manufacturing jobs need to be filled of which 2 million will go unfilled unless this knowledge transfer gap is closed. By using EON Enterprise Virtual Trainer (EVT), we can fast track the enterprise training process, enabling candidates to learn faster, retain the knowledge longer, and make better decisions in the workplace."

3D Industrial environments and equipment can be either selected from the EON Experience AVR Enterprise Library (1000's of AVR models) or imported from the customers CAD repository using EON Raptor's import functionality. Training interactions and customization of the user interface are implemented using EON Professional development tool after the collaborative publishing formats are determined.

Once the set-up is complete, the trainee enters a photorealistic virtual training environment using a Head Mounted Virtual Reality display, such as HTC VIVE, while the Trainer administers the session remotely through a web browser with a choice of multiple viewing options (VR environment, POV, Birdseye 360). Based on EON Coliseum AVR Multi-user functionality, the Trainer can collaborate with the trainee through a web browser using VOIP, touch or a mouse. Trainer and the Trainee can pause and return at any time during the lesson while undergoing the training and assessment.

"I believe the EON Enterprise Virtual Trainer (EVT) is the killer VR application enterprise has been waiting for," said Mark Bridgeman, Managing Director of EON Reality UK. "EON EVT allows the trainer to train anyone, anytime, anywhere in any scenario and on any equipment, virtually. We can integrate existing learning material, take existing models, or digitize equipment to make them accessible, virtually, across an entire workforce while saving and storing associated analytics."

EON EVT captures the Learning Outcomes (Analytics) and provides comprehensive reporting to identify the effectiveness and impact of an organization's training. Together with custom AVR application development support offered by our Interactive Digital Centers (IDCs) and our Qualified Partners, we can rapidly roll out, across multiple platforms, EON EVT to globally provide this needed knowledge transfer solution to many sectors.

About EON Reality

EON Reality is the world leader in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) based knowledge transfer for industry, education, and edutainment. EON Reality's success is tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every human on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality, since 1999, has developed the de-facto standard for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer software that supports devices from mobile phones to large immersive domes. EON Reality's global app development network, with twenty-two locations worldwide, has created the world's leading AR/VR library for knowledge transfer with over 7,000 applications. Over 36 million people worldwide have downloaded these applications. For further information, visit www.eonreality.com.

