EON Reality Releases Spring 2017 Updates To EON Creator AVR, The Next Generation Augmented And Virtual Reality Builder For Non-Technical Users

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - EON Reality Inc., the world leader in Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer for industry, education, and edutainment, announces the Spring 2017 updates to EON Creator AVR that enhance its do-it-yourself Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality content creation functionality which enables easy creation of applications for mobile devices and AR/VR head mounted displays. These enhanced features empower non-technical users to create compelling AR and VR applications.

EON Creator AVR has been developed specifically to make Augmented and Virtual Reality content easy to create and comes in two versions, EON Creator AVR Enterprise and EON Creator AVR Education. With these tools, companies and academic institutions can benefit from subject matter expert user-generated content for use across their organization. EON Creator AVR has been designed from the ground up to be a completely accessible platform which supports computer based VR headsets and mobile devices (iOS and Android).

"The biggest challenge with Augmented and Virtual Reality today is the lack of content and how difficult the creation of AVR content is to the average organization," said Dan Lejerskar, Chairman of EON Reality. "With these updates to EON Creator AVR, companies and academic institutions get an easy to use AR and VR content creation solution that normal employees and teachers can use, without programming experience, to bring products or lessons to life."

Spring 2017 updates to EON Creator AVR include workflow improvements to make lessons easier to create, improved creation tool to design custom assessment, improvements to the user experience and user interface during both the learn and training sections, an improved CMS system to better track organizational content, and a basic learning management system to better track user progress.

EON Creator AVR Enterprise

With no programming required for content creation, EON Creator AVR Enterprise empowers workers to accelerate learning, improve their performance, improve safety, and increase efficiency in the workplace. By combining AR and VR with a large industry related component library and assessment database, companies can build "on demand" training and "smart worker" applications to boost employee performance while improving safety.

EON Creator AVR's drag and drop functionality allows users to quickly add interactions, different behaviors, and physics to AR/VR building blocks. These 3D models and 3D scenes are either imported from the customer's existing CAD models or from EON Experience AVR's Enterprise Library, which covers areas such as Aerospace, Energy, Manufacturing, Medical, and Real Estate. These building blocks can then be further enhanced with external media such as YouTube videos, voice, and text.

EON Creator AVR Education

Teachers and students can create, experience, and share AVR learning applications with EON Creator AVR and quickly add them to their current classroom, seamlessly. Teachers can take their years of knowledge and create new AVR applications from the EON Experience AVR asset library or modify existing lessons to suit their specific needs in areas such as vocational training, anatomy, biology, geography, history, physics, and astronomy.

EON Creator AVR Functionality

Here are just a few examples of EON Creator AVR functionality:

Learning Module Selection from EON Experience Library (1000's of AVR models and Apps)

Explore Mode Feature Selection Intro, Explode, Transparency, Disassemble, Dissect, Annotations, Media

Training Mode Feature Selection Intro, Name, Locate, Build, Dissect, Disassemble, Quiz

Progress Map Generation Points and Certification Awards

Training Curriculum Creation (Links Strings of Apps in specific subjects)

LMS Assessment Module (Training delivering, monitoring, assessment and coaching

EON Creator AVR is also integrated to EON Coliseum AVR Multi-user that provides the following additional functionality:

Multiple Users in the same app

Interaction: Touch, via gaze, VOIP, VR controller

Environments: 3D Objects, 360 Videos

Workshop Coliseum Lab (participants from one physical location)

Worldwide Coliseum (participants from different physical locations)

About EON Reality

EON Reality is the world leader in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) based knowledge transfer for industry, education, and edutainment. EON Reality's success is tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every human on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality, since 1999, has developed the de-facto standard for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer software that supports devices from mobile phones to large immersive domes. EON Reality's global app development network, with twenty-two locations worldwide, has created the world's leading AR/VR library for knowledge transfer with over 7,000 applications. Over 36 million people worldwide have downloaded these applications. For further information, visit www.eonreality.com.

