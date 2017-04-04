EON Reality's AVR Platform makes Virtual reality and Augmented Reality application development easy and strengthens the man and machine connection

Cloud-Based AVR Platform enables non-technical users to easily develop and distribute AVR knowledge applications with contextual knowledge provided by AI and IOT

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - EON Reality Inc., the world leader in Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer for industry, education, and edutainment, announces the release of new features for the EON AVR Platform that enhance key functionality and improves on Augmented and Virtual Reality application creation for non-technical users: IoT integration, enhanced features for Enterprise customers, enhanced multi-user support, and features to support spatial tracking for Microsoft's Hololens and Google Tango.

This additional functionality improves upon the man machine interface as data and control of remote devices can be pushed to EON Reality's AVR Platform to enable visualization or operation depending on application. Enterprise offerings include Enterprise Virtual Training (EVT) functionality, which allows for monitored virtual training by an instructor integrated with backend enterprise systems, and an enterprise version of the AVR platform designed for the needs of corporations. The AVR Platform also includes support for next generation tracking technologies which power markerless Augmented Reality. This enables the AVR Platform to position Augmented Reality objects in the middle of the room or add annotations to real world objects.

The EON AVR Platform has also add-on options for Artificial Intelligence and Geo-positioning to create unique knowledge transfer applications that illuminate the world with contextual information or Virtual Reality applications that let students and trainees learn faster, remember longer, and decide better.

"It's our goal at EON Reality to make Virtual reality and Augmented Reality app development easy for non-technical users," said Mats Johansson, CEO of EON Reality. "Based on our 18 years of VR and simulation experience along with the in-depth understanding of customer needs we have developed a new version of EON AVR Platform that captures the key functionalities required by Enterprise and Academic users. This allows trainers, teachers and segment matter experts to develop AVR apps themselves in an easy and efficient way."

Platform Overview

The Cloud based EON AVR Platform enables users to develop, run, manage, access, store, host, and distribute AVR applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure associated with developing an Augmented or Virtual Reality app.

Applications developed using the AVR platform provide an efficient man-machine knowledge transfer interface through the smart cooperation of users, AI, cloud computing, and the internet of things. Segment Application Support is built into the AVR Platform to address the specific needs across various industries including aerospace, education, edutainment, energy, government, manufacturing, medical, real estate, retail, security, sports and tourism.

Hardware agnostic AR VR Publishing Supports More Than 30 Systems allowing applications to scale from "Phone to Dome." AVR content can be privately or publically published on tablets, smart phones (iOS, Android), VR Mobile Devices (Google Cardboard, Zeiss ONE, Samsung VR Gear, Google Tango, etc.), AR Glasses (ODG, Epson, HoloLens, etc.) and other EON Reality Immersive Products.

"In order to increase knowledge transfer efficiency and productivity we firmly believe that the combination of man and machine outperform either working alone," said Dan Lejerskar, Chairman of EON Reality. "Augmented and Virtual Reality is a powerful knowledge transfer medium as it delivers the visual information at the right time and in the ideal format significantly reducing the time needed to acquire knowledge. We have purposefully designed the new EON AVR platform's features to strengthen the connection between man and machines and leveraging the knowledge provided by AI and IoT enabled devices. The EON AVR Platform also uses AR as a visual interface for IoT, builds AR 3D annotations connected with physical objects, and uses Artificial Intelligence for faster generation of contextual AVR instructions."

EON Reality's new AVR Platform components make Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality app development easy for non-technical users.

Core Platform Components

Add-On Modules

Development Tools & Security

EON Professional dev tool provides an AR/VR advanced development environment that is data input agnostic (360 Video, 360 Image, 3D CAD, 3D Animation, 3D Scan, GIS & MRI), programs interactions with visual interface and is AR VR output agnostic publishing to more than 30 systems from "Phone to Dome"

EON SDK with API access, Access to API for any type of interaction including databases and other hardware devices

EON Raptor Data Import

Secure Encrypted Storage of Data

About EON Reality: EON Reality is the world leader in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) based knowledge transfer for industry, education, and edutainment.

