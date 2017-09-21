Eoptolink Sampling the Industry's First 200G CWDM4 QSFP-DD Optical Transceiver

CHENGDU, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - EOPTOLINK Technology Inc., Ltd (stock code: 300502.SZ) has announced the industry's first 200G CWDM4 QSFP-DD optical module during CIOE 2017 and will do a live demo during ECOC 2017. Eoptolink has been working closely with leading network and data-center solution providers and has begun sampling to customers.

QSFP-DD 2x100G CWDM4 is using 8x25G NRZ DML technology, has doubled density of QSFP28, and fully complies with QSFP-DD and CWDM4 MSA. It targets data center for 2km application, and 10km version (2x4WDM-10) is also available. By using CS optical connector, it can be either two QSFP28 CWDM4 break-out or directly connected with another 200G QSFP-DD. The design can be easily moved to other form factors as well, for example OSFP.

This product is produced by Eoptolink 100G+ production platform with high-density capability and automation. The platform is designed for high volume and low cost production for today's 100G product and highly scalable for the coming 200G & 400G product.

It adds to the portfolio of Eoptolink data center's product line. Combining this product with QSFP28 CWDM4/CLR4, QSFP28 LR4 and QSFP28 4WDM-10, Eoptolink will provide up to date solutions to customers and continuously invest on R&D for new technologies.

About Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd.

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. ("Eoptolink"), an IPO company in China, is a leading optical transceiver supplier for data center, enterprise and optical transmission networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers and components for various applications.

