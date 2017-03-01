EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to Address Mayors in Open Session Tomorrow During U.S. Conference of Mayors Leadership Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - On the heels of President Trump's joint address to Congress, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt will address the nation's mayors in a morning session tomorrow from 9:30am to 10:00am in the Federal Room of the Capital Hilton Hotel. This session is OPEN TO PRESS COVERAGE.
The meeting with Administrator Pruitt will be held during The U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Leadership meeting where mayors are traveling to Capitol Hill to press federal lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Appropriations Committee Chair Rodney Frelinghuysen, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Bill Shuster on key issues important to people living in cities and their metropolitan areas -- particularly infrastructure investment, immigration & public safety and the impact of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Under the leadership of U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM Vice President New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Second Vice President Columbia (SC) Mayor Stephen Benjamin, a bipartisan delegation of more than 30 mayors who serve in the organization's leadership will convene for meetings tomorrow to urge federal cooperation on their priorities. See a select listing of the mayors' meetings, which are CLOSED to press, below:
House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Bill Shuster: 11am to 11:45am -- 2253 Rayburn
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi: 1:15pm to 1:45pm, H-204 Capitol Building
House Appropriations Committee Chair Rodney Frelinghuysen: 2pm to 2:30pm, 2306 Rayburn
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: 3:30pm to 4pm, S-230 Capitol Building
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos: 3pm to 4pm, U.S. Dept. of Education -- 400 Maryland Ave, SW
The two-day leadership session will be held at the Capital Hilton hotel and all meetings (except noted) are closed to press coverage. Mayors ARE AVAILABLE for one-on-one interviews upon request following their meetings by contacting Elena Temple at etemple@usmayors.org or Sara Durr at sara@durrcommunications.com
Mayors slated to attend include (subject to change):
Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM President
New Orleans (LA) Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Vice President
Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, USCM Second Vice President
Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett
Gresham (OR) Mayor Shane Bemis
Albuquerque (NM) Mayor Richard Berry
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser
Carmel (IN) Mayor Jim Brainard
Tampa (FL) Mayor Bob Buckhorn
West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher Cabaldon
New York City (NY) Mayor Bill de Blasio
Augusta (GA) Mayor Hardie Harris
Racine (WI) Mayor John Dickert
Beaverton (OR) Mayor Denny Doyle
Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fisher
Gary (IN) Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson
Bridgeport (CT) Mayor Joseph Ganim
Mesa (AZ) Mayor John Giles
Denver (CO) Mayor Michael Hancock
Burnsville (MN) Mayor Elizabeth Kautz
Plano (TX) Harry Larosiliere
Frisco (TX) Mayor Maher Maso
Hope (NJ) Mayor Timothy McDonough
Sumpter (SC) Mayor Joseph McElveen
New Bedford (MA) Mayor Jonathan Mitchell
Tempe (AZ) Mayor Mark Mitchell
Pembroke Pines (FL) Frank Ortis
Allentown (PA) Mayor Pawlowski
Knoxville (TN) Mayor Madeline Rogero
Santa Barbara (CA) Mayor Helene Schneider
Madison (WI) Mayor Paul Soglin
Tacoma (WA) Mayor Marilyn Strickland
Irving (TX) Mayor Beth Van Duyne
Piscataway (NJ) Brian Wahler
Newton (MA) Mayor Setti Warren
Fontana (CA) Mayor Acquanetta Warren
Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley
About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter attwitter.com/usmayors.