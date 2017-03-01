EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to Address Mayors in Open Session Tomorrow During U.S. Conference of Mayors Leadership Meeting

Mayors to Push Bipartisan Priorities with Administration & Congress

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - On the heels of President Trump's joint address to Congress, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt will address the nation's mayors in a morning session tomorrow from 9:30am to 10:00am in the Federal Room of the Capital Hilton Hotel. This session is OPEN TO PRESS COVERAGE.

The meeting with Administrator Pruitt will be held during The U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Leadership meeting where mayors are traveling to Capitol Hill to press federal lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Appropriations Committee Chair Rodney Frelinghuysen, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Bill Shuster on key issues important to people living in cities and their metropolitan areas -- particularly infrastructure investment, immigration & public safety and the impact of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Under the leadership of U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM Vice President New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Second Vice President Columbia (SC) Mayor Stephen Benjamin, a bipartisan delegation of more than 30 mayors who serve in the organization's leadership will convene for meetings tomorrow to urge federal cooperation on their priorities. See a select listing of the mayors' meetings, which are CLOSED to press, below:

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Bill Shuster: 11am to 11:45am -- 2253 Rayburn

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi: 1:15pm to 1:45pm, H-204 Capitol Building

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rodney Frelinghuysen: 2pm to 2:30pm, 2306 Rayburn

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: 3:30pm to 4pm, S-230 Capitol Building

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos: 3pm to 4pm, U.S. Dept. of Education -- 400 Maryland Ave, SW

The two-day leadership session will be held at the Capital Hilton hotel and all meetings (except noted) are closed to press coverage. Mayors ARE AVAILABLE for one-on-one interviews upon request following their meetings by contacting Elena Temple at etemple@usmayors.org or Sara Durr at sara@durrcommunications.com

Mayors slated to attend include (subject to change):

Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM President

New Orleans (LA) Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Vice President

Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, USCM Second Vice President

Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett

Gresham (OR) Mayor Shane Bemis

Albuquerque (NM) Mayor Richard Berry

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser

Carmel (IN) Mayor Jim Brainard

Tampa (FL) Mayor Bob Buckhorn

West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher Cabaldon

New York City (NY) Mayor Bill de Blasio

Augusta (GA) Mayor Hardie Harris

Racine (WI) Mayor John Dickert

Beaverton (OR) Mayor Denny Doyle

Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fisher

Gary (IN) Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson

Bridgeport (CT) Mayor Joseph Ganim

Mesa (AZ) Mayor John Giles

Denver (CO) Mayor Michael Hancock

Burnsville (MN) Mayor Elizabeth Kautz

Plano (TX) Harry Larosiliere

Frisco (TX) Mayor Maher Maso

Hope (NJ) Mayor Timothy McDonough

Sumpter (SC) Mayor Joseph McElveen

New Bedford (MA) Mayor Jonathan Mitchell

Tempe (AZ) Mayor Mark Mitchell

Pembroke Pines (FL) Frank Ortis

Allentown (PA) Mayor Pawlowski

Knoxville (TN) Mayor Madeline Rogero

Santa Barbara (CA) Mayor Helene Schneider

Madison (WI) Mayor Paul Soglin

Tacoma (WA) Mayor Marilyn Strickland

Irving (TX) Mayor Beth Van Duyne

Piscataway (NJ) Brian Wahler

Newton (MA) Mayor Setti Warren

Fontana (CA) Mayor Acquanetta Warren

Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley

