Epazz, Inc. Records Record Revenues and Records Positive Operational Income Company Revenue Growth over Twenty Percent 2015-2016; Company Headed in Right Direction as Operational Income is Positive for the First Time

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Epazz, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that the Company has recorded record revenue for the year ending in 2016. The Company recorded revenues of just over $1.8 million unaudited numbers which represented an increase of over twenty percent from 2015 numbers.

Epazz recorded an operating income of $308,000 unaudited numbers. The company has been entering into debt settlement agreements. It is using a combine of investors' funds and cashflow to pay off its debts. Many of the settlement agreements include a reduction of principal, zero interest and waive of legal fees.

Additionally the Company's net losses have been pared substantially. Losses in 2014 totaled over $7.6 million, $1.6 million in 2015 and for 2016 losses dropped to $592 thousand. This represents a two-year decrease in net losses of 92 percent.

Epazz is currently developing a new payment system, which will be announced shortly. The Company is also in negotiation with an interested party in creating websites and mobile applications for the 420 Industry.

Epazz, Inc.'s CEO, Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, "In 2017, we expect to become a profitable Company. It has taken a lot of software development and cost cutting measures but we are moving the Company in the right direction very quickly."

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based-software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex™ (a room scheduling software) and AutoHire™ (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

