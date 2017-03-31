Epazz, Inc. Reduces Costs for Software Development, Updates and Creation of New Applications

Use of Open Source Software will enable Epazz to cut Development Costs and Make Systems more Cost Effective and Competitive

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Epazz, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that the Company, in addition to reducing and in some cases eliminating debt, has implemented a significant cost savings plan to reduce costs and development times for software applications.

The use of freely available open source code has enabled Epazz developers to reduce costs and development time for their current software packages. This will aid the Company by making their applications more cost effective and therefor, more competitive.

This also allows Epazz to develop new applications including mobile applications as well as custom payment systems much more expeditiously. Currently the Company is planning custom payment systems for the 420 Industry. More information will be forthcoming regarding this initiative.

Epazz, Inc.'s CEO, Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, "Moving to open sourced software is going to make our products much more competitive while preserving our margins. Furthermore, this move will enable us to update our current applications quickly as well as development of new software packages and applications."

Passley continued, "We are exploring mobile application development as well as creating new payment systems for a variety of industries. We are specifically targeting the 420 Industry for customized payment system development."

