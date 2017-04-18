Epazz, Inc. Strategic Advisor Interviewed at CEOLive.tv about 420 Software Application

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Epazz, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that the Company's Strategic Advisor, Michael Manahan was recently interviewed at CEOLive.tv.

During the interview, Mr. Manahan discusses the Company's business in the niche markets they occupy, including 420 software management systems and mobile apps, human resources management, pet industry, as well as customizing software for smaller companies.

Last week the Company reported record revenues with over a twenty percent increase over 2015 revenues as well as reporting an operating income of $308,000 (unaudited) which was the first positive operating income in Company history.

Epazz is currently developing a new payment system, which is expected to be announced during the next week. New initiatives in the 420 industry are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based-software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are AgentPower™ (a workforce management software) and AutoHire™ (an applicant-tracking system).

