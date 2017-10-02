Epazz to Launch Reg CF Crowdfunding Campaign to Market Bitcoin Cannabis Payment Solution (ZenaPay) and Other Cloud Software Products

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Epazz, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announces the imminent launch of a Reg CF crowdfunding campaign to fund sales and marketing efforts for the company's ZenaPay cannabis payment software (www.zenapay.com) and other cloud software products.

ZenaPay.com is in the final stages of testing and will launch on the Apple App Store later this fall. The company needs to hire additional sales and marketing personnel to promote ZenaPay.com and its success with implementing cloud-based solutions for new government and business customers. In addition, funds will be used to hire more developers to enhance Epazz cloud software applications. The company is working with its lawyers and crowdfunding portals on the launch of the crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign takes advantage of new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules for Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF), which allow companies to raise $1 million per year from no accredited investors. Investors who wish to take part in the offering will receive a monthly payment based on the company's revenues. The revenue-based offering is non-dilutive for company shareholders.

Epazz CEO Shaun Passley, PhD, said, "Epazz is growing fast, and we need more people to answer the phones and e-mails. We need to share our success with other government and business organizations. Also, we believe our stock will recover through 2017 and into 2018 and attain a fairer valuation."

Passley added, "We invite anyone interested in the offering to visit us at http://investors.epazz.com. Once the campaign is launched, we will send you an invitation."

About ZenaPay (www.zenapay.com)

ZenaPay is being developed to solve a major problem in the "420 industry": getting paid. For cannabis-related businesses, the largest issue they face is how to be paid for their products. Traditional banking systems will not allow 420 industries access to their payment systems. ZenaPay will offer a cutting-edge payment solution that offers consumers a way to buy cannabis online or in stores using bitcoin. The new cannabis payment software will allow consumers to use the digital currency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. Additionally, the process will be anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through bitcoin. This will allow stores to accept digital currency instead of only cash.

About Epazz (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would have to otherwise buy separately. Epazz's other products are AgentPower™, a workforce management software solution, and AutoHire™, an applicant tracking system.

