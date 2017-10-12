Epazz Sets Release Date for Zenapay Bitcoin Cannabis Mobile Wallet App and Merchant App on or before November 1, 2017

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Epazz, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company's new cannabis payment system, Zenapay, will be released on or before November 1, 2017, subject to approval from the App store. We will release the Android version of the app on or before December 31, 2017. Zenapay is free to download and use; it requires a flat 1% transaction fee.

Epazz developed Zenapay to solve the largest issue cannabis-related businesses face: getting paid. Traditional banking systems do not allow 420 industries access to their payment systems. Zenapay is offering clients a cutting-edge payment solution that allows consumers to buy cannabis online or in stores using bitcoin. The new payment system offers a unique cannabis payment software, allowing consumers to use the digital currency to make a purchase at the store with ease. Additionally, the process is anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through bitcoin. This process allows stores to accept digital currency in addition to cash.

Some of the chief advantages of the payment system:

Cash-only merchants can accept a more reliable form of payment.

Anonymity - The customer does not have to share his or her name or personal details.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, stated, "We are filling a large need in the cannabis community for a payment system for merchants due to the stringent limitations by the standard banking systems. Zenapay is our solution, and we expect to start realizing revenues from it later this year. We have the ability to license the software to numerous merchants in many states."

Future Feature Releases

Point-of-Sale

Zenapay is developing an iPad point-of-sale app to be integrated with the merchant app. We will release the POS version of the merchant app in the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, the new system has been designed to be seamlessly integrated with merchants' store flow.

Vendor and Payroll Payment Solution

Additionally, the Zenapay development team is working on a vendor payment solution to allow cannabis businesses to pay vendors and employees using cyrco currencies.

Other future features:

E-commerce store

Seed-to-store tracking

Sales reporting and compliance

For more information about the Reg CF offering or to receive a prospectus, please go to http://investors.epazz.com or investors@epazz.net.

About Zenapay (www.zenapay.com)

Epazz is developing Zenapay to solve the largest issue cannabis-related industries face: getting paid. Traditional banking systems do not allow 420 industries access to their payment systems. Zenapay will offer a cutting-edge payment solution that offers consumers a way to buy cannabis online or in stores using bitcoin. The new cannabis payment software will allow consumers to use the digital currency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. Additionally, the process will be anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through bitcoin. This will allow stores to accept digital currency as well as cash.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ version 3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions.

SAFE HARBOR

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov, including its unaudited and audited financial statements as well as its Form 10-Ks, and Form 10-Qs, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.