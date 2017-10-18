Epazz ZenaPay Bitcoin Cannabis Mobile Apps Join the Tappx Marketing Community

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Epazz, Inc. ( OTC : EPAZ), a leading provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company's new cannabis bitcoin payment system, ZenaPay, has joined the Tappx mobile-marketing community to promote its apps in the Tappx community and assist in ZenaPay's launch. Tappx has more than nineteen thousand mobile developers in its community. These mobile developers earn credit through the community to display ads it other mobiles ads to increase the user base. ZenaPay will use Tappx as its initial marketing tool.

ZenaPay will be released on or before November 1, 2017. The Android version of the app will be released on or before December 31, 2017. ZenaPay is free to download and use. ZenaPay receives a flat 1 percent transaction fee.

"The Tappx community allows ZenaPay to be instantly displayed on tens of thousands of mobile users' devices," said Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz. "We will help it receive its initial users before we need to use other marketing tools."

Although ZenaPay is focused on the cannabis industry, the ZenaPay wallet can be used for all Bitcoin transactions. The ZenaPay merchant iPad app will have additional features just for cannabis businesses, such as seed-to-store tracking solution and compliance reporting with state regulators. Merchant App will be available to any merchants who wish to accept Bitcoin payments.

ZenaPay was developed to solve a major problem in the cannabis industry and the greatest challenge to cannabis-related businesses: getting paid. Traditional banking systems do not allow cannabis-related industries access to their payment systems. ZenaPay offers clients a cutting-edge payment solution that allows consumers to buy cannabis online or in stores using Bitcoin. The new payment system offers a unique cannabis payment software that allows consumers to use the digital currency to make purchases at the store with ease. Additionally, the process is anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin. This process allows stores to accept digital currency rather than only cash.

Some of the chief advantages of the payment system include the following:

A solution for cash-only merchants who want to accept a more reliable form of payment

Anonymity: customers do not have to share their names or personal details if they do not want to

"We are filling a large need in the cannabis community for a payment system for merchants because of the stringent limitations by the standard banking systems," said Passley. "ZenaPay is our solution, and we expect to start realizing revenues from it later this year. We have the ability to license the software to numerous merchants in many states."

Future Features Releases

Point of Sale

ZenaPay is developing an iPad Point of Sale app to integrate with the Merchant App. The POS version of the Merchant App will be released in the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, the new system has been designed to be seamlessly integrated with merchants' store flow.

Vendor and Payroll Payment Solution

Additionally, the ZenaPay development team is working on vendor payment solutions to allow cannabis-related businesses to pay vendors and employees using cyrco currencies.

Other future features:

E-commerce store

Seed-to-store tracking

Sales reporting and compliance

About ZenaPay (www.zenapay.com)

ZenaPay is being developed to solve a major problem in the "420 industry." The largest issue that cannabis-related businesses face is how to be paid for their products. Traditional banking systems do not allow 420 industries access to their payment systems. ZenaPay will provide a cutting-edge cannabis payment software that will allow consumers to use the digital currency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. Additionally, the process will be anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin, which will allow stores to accept digital currency instead of only cash.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher-education institutions.

SAFE HARBOR

